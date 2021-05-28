Hockey: Erin Matson named a finalist for the Honda Award





Just weeks away from leading UNC to a third straight NCAA Championship with a victorious goal, junior forward Erin Matson was selected as one of four finalists for the Honda Award in hockey on Tuesday. The award recognizes the top player in hockey and the finalists were selected by a panel of coaches and experts from the National Field Hockey Coaches Association. Matson – who won the 2019 Honda Award – led the Tar Heels with 29 goals in just 20 games played, while also coming in second on the team with nine assists. Her average of 1.45 goals per game led the country as she earned ACC Offensive Player of the Year recognition for the third time in her illustrious career. Since Matson arrived on campus before the 2018 season, UNC has risen 62-1 in the 63 games she has played in, including a 47-game winning streak to start her career and a record of 19-1 this season. During her three years with the Tar Heels, the Pennsylvania native has scored a whopping 82 goals and 43 assists – good enough for 207 total points. Despite being eligible for another year, she’s already starting to draw comparisons to Mia Hamm and Michael Jordan as one of the greatest athletes in UNC history. On #UNC‘s Erin Matson: .@WindmillMemes: “She’s the closest to campus for (Mia) Hamm.”@ patjames24: Matson is one of the BEST hockey players in the world. All levels.@UNCKirschner: “She’s on the short list as one of the best Tar Heels in any sport.” – Ross Martin (@RossMartin_IC) May 10, 2021 The winner of this year’s Honda Award will be announced in early June once the voting is complete. Other finalists besides Matson are: Sophie Hamilton (Connecticut), Megan Schneider (Louisville) and Corinne Zanolli (Stanford). The Honda Sport Award has been presented annually for the past 45 years to the elite women’s athletes in 12 different NCAA-sanctioned sports. Winners will be finalists for the College Woman Athlete of the Year and the prestigious 2021 Honda Cup, which will be presented on June 28 in a broadcast on CBS Sports Network.th. Chapelboro.com does not charge a subscription fee. You can support local journalism and our mission to serve the community. Contribute every dollar today. Related







