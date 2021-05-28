Connect with us

Ithaca YMCAs are slowly but strongly returning from the COVID pandemic | Frankness

More hours and an updated mask policy mark two more steps on the long road back to normalcy at the Ithaca YMCA.

Ys hours have been expanded to 6am to noon and 2pm to 8pm Monday through Friday. Fully vaccinated members can now use the Y without a mask, provided they present a NYS Excelsior Pass or full vaccination card at least two weeks prior to their visit.

According to Frank Towner, CEO, more hours and classes will be added in June, according to guidelines from the New York State Department of Health. Towner described their return as slow but strong.

You can swim laps in the pool upon reservation. Individual lessons are also offered. The Y offers personal health and wellness classes, including Zumba, dance and yoga. Most of the facility is open plan, including tracks, strength room, and cardio equipment. Childcare is expected to be available in June.

Summer camp begins on July 5 for children ages 5 to 12 and offers time in both the YMCA main facility and the Outdoor Education Center. An archery program, designed in consultation with Chuck Cooley, Professional Archer, highlights Camp Adventure, 2021.

Like all businesses and nonprofits in the area, COVID had a profound impact on Ys. The facility closed on March 15, 2020 and did not reopen until August. Before the shutdown, the Y had 3,540 members. Today, that’s about half that number. The workforce decreased from 141 in March 2020 to 30 today. A budget of $ 2 million fell to $ 840,000 over the same period. Membership and programs are an important part of YMCA for sustainability, and these have been drastically reduced, Towner said.

It wasn’t just the numbers. This has been an emotional and physically draining period for us, including constant regulatory changes, Towner said.

Before COVID, Berg swam, weight training, and played pickle ball and table tennis. Due to the pandemic, he is currently swimming alone and doing weights. I miss the pickleball and table tennis, which are the social side of my routine, he said.

Working closely with the Tompkins County Department of Health, the Y is currently closing mid-day for two hours of intensive cleaning and sanitizing. In addition, staff sees clean touch points throughout the building throughout the day. Members have been very diligent to wipe and spray all equipment, Towner said. No case of COVID can be traced back to the Y.

Towner thanks the community for its survival. If there hadn’t been local support, we wouldn’t have gotten this far. In addition to maintaining memberships during the pandemic, the Y received a PPP loan from the federal government in early January 2021 and plans to apply for a second one. Programs and memberships still don’t pay the bills, Towner said.

Another current challenge concerns staffing. Towner said they are recruiting for many open positions across the organization, including lifeguards, health and wellness, and Welcome Center team members.

During the shutdown, the Y partnered with the Friendship Donations Network and started a food center serving as many as 200 people a week. These partnerships build spirit, strength, depth and the ability to serve, Towner said. Nearby supermarkets, including Wegmans, Greenstar, Tops and Aldi, contribute.

Other partner organizations include Love Living at Home, Challenge Workforce, Lifelong, Longview, Cancer Resource Center, and Rotary.

Towner cites patience, fortitude, cooperation, family, mental health support, and fiscal responsibility for helping him and his staff during the pandemic. Working with staff and board as a united front has been critical to our success, he said.

Y member Berg appreciates everything that has been done and encourages others to come back. I’m in better shape now than I was when I was 35, Berg said. I’m enjoying my retirement and the Y is a big part of that.

