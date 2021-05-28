Sports
Atlanta Braves News: Mets series on deck, Austin Riley, Check-in Prospects and more
After an ugly and messy defeat in Boston on Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves continue their road trip on Friday when they start a series of three games against the league-leader of NL East. New York Mets. The Braves will start 2.5 games from first place on Friday after New York swept a doubleheader against the Rockies on Thursday.
The series will include some intriguing pitching matchups. Ian Anderson starts opposite Taijuan Walker, who is activated from the injured list. Max Fried will take on David Peterson on FOX on Saturday, while Charlie Morton and Jacob deGrom wrap things up on ESPN on Sunday night.
The Braves will, of course, be without Marcell Ozuna, who broke two fingers on his left hand during Tuesday’s game in Boston. Atlanta will make a roster to replace him ahead of Friday’s game, but will most likely mix and match for the next six weeks to try and close the gap in their line-up.
Thursday Starting Nine focuses on the Braves’ lack of success in spending early picks on position players. It looks like they may have struck gold with Austin Riley who continues to take positive steps.
It’s never too early to check in to see how the Braves Top 30 prospects are doing almost a month after the start of the 2021 season.
Craig Kimbrel managed to save number 359 on Wednesday make your way to 11th on the all-time list and pass Troy Percival.
The Mets announced on Thursday that they are Noah Syndergaard off from the pitch for the next six weeks. An MRI examination revealed no structural damage to his elbow, but he is dealing with inflammation in the joint. This setback begs the question of whether Syndergaard will be ready to pitch at all during the 2021 season.
Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks underwent surgery on his wrist last week and manager Aaron Boone confirmed this Thursday that it will probably keep him out for the rest of the season.
Nick Senzel will undergo knee surgery Friday and will likely be out for four to six weeks. Senzel has not played since May 17 because of an inflammation in the knee.
And last but not least, one of the craziest plays you’ll ever see at a baseball game.
The magician!
Have you ever seen anything like this ?! pic.twitter.com/aHQs6eAxCG
MLB (@MLB) May 27, 2021
