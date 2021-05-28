High School Soccer: Troy McAllister leaves Phillips and takes over in Sandburg





Troy McAllister, the only Public League coach to win a state football championship, has left Phillips to take over at Sandburg. It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity at Sandburg, McAllister said. It is a Class 8A program that plays out in what is probably the most difficult public school conference in the state. There is never a good time to leave, but for me it felt like the right time to take a step and boost my professional career. McAllister was 94-28 in 11 years with the Wildcats. He led Phillips to the Class 4A state championship in 2015-16 and the Class 5A state championship in 2017-18. Those are the only national football titles in the history of the public league. McAllister won a national coaching award sponsored by Gatorade in 2018. The Phillips program has been the face of the Public League for nearly a decade. McAllister said he left the team in good hands. Joe Winslow, Wildcats’ offensive coordinator for the past 10 years, will take the helm. Joe was a city championship quarterback at Dunbar, McAllister said. He has earned this, and he deserves it. He’s going to do great things with Phillips. The past year has been emotional and challenging for any football program in the area, but even more so for Phillips. Mike Larson, one of McAllisters’ best friends, died in January. You try to put the emotions aside when you make decisions, but obviously everything that’s happened in the past year takes its toll and changes what you do, McAllister said. The loss of [Larson] put things in perspective, and sometimes you have to take advantage of opportunities that arise. Sandburg was 1-5 last season under coach Scott Peters, who stepped down. Once a powerhouse, the Eagles haven’t qualified for the playoffs in five years. Troy’s commitment to cultivating positive experiences for student athletes was evident throughout our process, said Sandburg director Derrick Smith. He is committed to developing players’ soccer skills, but he has also designed impressive learning opportunities that support character development and real-world life skills.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos