Port Alberni joins the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League with a new team – Port Alberni Valley News

Junior B hockey is coming back to Port Alberni.

The owner of the BC Hockey League’s Alberni Valley Bulldogs received approval on Thursday, May 27 to enter the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League for the fall of 2021. The Port Alberni Bombers will join the VIJHL‘s Northern Division starts in September. There are currently nine teams in the league from Victoria to Campbell River.

“It is an exciting time for Junior Hockey in Port Alberni,” said David Michaud, who oversees the Jr.’s hockey operations. B Bombers.

“Our group is delighted to add another team to the Port Alberni hockey scene. Since the takeover of the Bulldogs in 2019, we wanted to add something to the hockey landscape here. I believe with great passion that Port Alberni can be the center of hockey development on the North Island. Bringing the bombers to life is the next step in that vision.

“We still have some work to do, there are a few I’s to be dotted and T’s to be crossed, but we’re excited that Jr. B hockey will be playing in the Multiplex this fall.”

Michaud said he is grateful for the support he has received from Willa Thorpe, director of urban parks, recreation and heritage, the Alberni Valley Minor Hockey Association and the Port Alberni City Council. The Bombers will play at the Alberni Valley Multiplex next season.

The vision for the bombers goes back to Michaud’s days with the Major Midget Okanagan Rockets. “I was proud to have helped develop a program that kept younger players at home and gave them the opportunity to play, develop and become known in hockey. That is exactly what we intend to do with the Bombers. We see the Bombers as the logical next step for the graduation of midget-age Alberni Minor Hockey players, as well as a place for potential Bulldogs players to develop their skills in our program and under our guidance. “

Michaud said the Bombers will work with the AVMHA to find players who can sign for their first season, as well as relocating some of their little hockey Bulldog prospects. “We’ll have to hit the ice in the summer and have some development camps, and start contracting players. It will be a busy summer. “

The last time Port Alberni had a Junior B hockey team was in 2001-2002 when the Alberni Bandits played in Multiplex. The following year, the BCHL moved the Bulldogs from Burnaby to Port Alberni and the Bandits folded after five seasons.

Michaud said there is room for both a Jr. B as a Jr. A team in Port Alberni.

“The business model for Jr. B has changed a lot in the last 20 years. It has really become a feeder competition. “

With player fees, teams are more sustainable and in Port Alberni they won’t compete for hockey fans. Michaud said having the same owners creates efficiency in the front office for both teams. “That makes it really feasible.”

The team already had social media pages on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram under @portbombers and a website is also under development.

The search for the Bombers’ first head coach and general manager is underway and the club hopes to make a decision by the first week of June. Joe Martin, Bulldogs coach, will oversee the hockey activities for both clubs. Michaud said the Bombers will be a development opportunity for both the coaching staff and the players.

