Rugby league shows alarming warning of the direction it’s headed, and it won’t get any better – Matthew Shaw

In my spare time I like to see myself as a bit of a table tennis fan.

It’s a weird place to start an article on rugby league, but stay with me.

Table tennis is a small sport, especially compared to rugby league.

It keeps getting smaller. The number of teams playing in local competitions is declining and the number of juniors playing competitively is declining at an alarming rate. Equally concerning is the dropout rate once juniors reach seniors.

There is a lot of disappointment among players at every level. Membership fees have risen steadily yet consistently over many years, the cost of playing tournaments has skyrocketed to outrageous amounts.

Players who have been on the fringes of the international squad have walked out because they simply cannot make a living from the game, despite the extensive hours they have put into the table.

Most disturbingly, very little seems to be done to turn the tide.

But at the very top, the English table tennis is in good condition. Their best men’s player is currently ranked 15th in the world and is supplemented by two more in the top 100. On the international front, the sport has been at its best for decades.

Table tennis England, the sport’s governing body, has used up incredible funding from those three players, and it has paid off.

But while the success may radiate the perception of health internationally, you go deeper and the sport is on its knees.

As for the RFL, the decision to scrap three academies appears to be a nod to rugby league taking a similar path.

Obviously, it is trying to cut its curtain to spot the falling participation. Reduced elite academies recognize reduced participation.

But wait, the RFL claim holdings are up, you say? Last July, the RFL announced that the number of people who participate regularly has risen from 102,304 to 109,501.

This is technically true, but masks the state of the men’s game. Those figures include female participation, which has increased astonishingly in recent years, as well as the growing number of wheelchair, PDRL, learning disability and tag rugby players.

Strip those numbers back and watch the trend in the gentlemen and boys game, and the numbers make for some scathing reading.

And so the solution is to reduce the number of elite environments to correlate with the number of players with elite potential.

It also means that more resources can be invested in fewer academies, which will now be home to more players with the potential to reach the top, as they can be more selective about who they recruit. It’s a good way to keep the top of the player pool healthy as it ensures that those destined for the very best are in higher quality environments from a much younger age.

But below that? It’s frightening to even consider how non-top clubs are expected to find their players in the future.

Because the big problem with this decision is that it doesn’t indicate why the popularity of the sport has declined, or how it plans to bring it back to life.

The other problem is financing. It will come out of the TV deal on a much smaller scale than before. Instead, like the little old table tennis, it’s the ones who are at the heart of the sport, at the grassroots level, who will pay the bill.

The proof is already there with the RFL plans for a new membership fee for the community game, which will be rolled out next year.

One of the ‘main’ benefits of membership is insurance coverage and other administration, as well as the right to actually practice the sport (before the premiums are paid to the club). If you were wondering, it’s the very same benefits that Table Tennis England is promoting to their members too.

But in reality, that money is largely used to fund the top of the game, while those at the bottom remain unsatisfied. More people stop playing, clubs fold, leagues are falling apart, there are not enough good youngsters to fill the pool of the Academy players and the pool is shrinking again.

One of the most popular phrases of the RFL is return on investment. The governing body will soon be challenged by the community sector on how to get their money’s worth. It’s something I know all too well from my own experience.

This is probably the start of a slippery slope.

It’s no secret that there have been discussions about reducing the number of clubs distributed centrally.

It would come as no surprise to see some of the 36 professional clubs competing in the top three divisions go further.

You could argue strongly that the cuts that have been made and the cuts that are coming are needed to make the game future-proof. There is a valid argument that the same applies to the latest KNAW decision.

But the problem is that instead of tackling the problem and trying to jack those numbers back up, it seems like the sport is accepting and adapting the way it works. But over time, the problem will only get worse if you try to fix it this way.

Don’t expect any of the elite licensed clubs to come out in support of those who missed it. Why should they? They now have less competition for the best local talent, which will give them a direct advantage at the first-team level over time.

But what those clubs don’t seem to realize is that if things continue as they are and rugby league continues to follow the table tennis route, the grassroots player pool will only shrink further and less young talent of the required level will be available . and there is another reorganization of the Academy infrastructure.

Don’t be shocked to see regionalized academies replacing club courses over the next decade.

Whatever decisions are made in the future, the move from the RFL to Academies is an indicator that everything will be done with a view to driving high standards and strong performance to the pinnacle. Table tennis succeeded. The difference between these two sports is that rugby league must produce quality to support teams from three divisions, rather than three places on a national team.

If the sport can achieve international success, it will send a strong message to the sports world.

But it won’t hurt the paper of the tears for those who love it the most.