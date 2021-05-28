NHL Playoffs Daily 2021 – Showdown in Vegas for Golden Knights, Wild

After the Carolina Hurricanes hit their ticket to the second round on Thursday with a thrilling win over the Nashville Predators, the Minnesota Wild or Vegas Golden Knights will join them on Friday night as they play the first Game 7 of the 2021 Stanley Cup. Playoffs.

Friday match

Game 7: Minnesota Wild at Vegas Golden Knights | 9 p.m. (tied 3-3)

The Wild has won two consecutive games, beating the Golden Knights 7-2 to force a Game 7. Is that enough to knock Marc-Andre Fleury out of the Vegas fold in favor of Robin Lehner, who hasn’t appeared since May? 10? Coach Pete DeBoer, who is 5-0 in Game 7s, does not give his hand. The Wild have won two playoff games at T-Mobile Arena, where they were 2-1-1 in the regular season. Home teams have an overall lead of 105-76 (.580) in Game 7. The first goal is crucial: the team to strike first is 135-46 (.746) in the 181 Game 7s of all time in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Max Pacioretty is a game decision for the Knights, while Peyton Krebs, Brayden McNabb and Ryan Reaves were all on the NHL’s COVID list on Thursday.

About last night

Montreal Canadiens 4, Toronto Maple Leafs 3 (OT) (Leafs leads 3-2)

Closing a series is difficult. The Maple Leafs found that the hard way in Game 5, as it took the Canadiens just 59 seconds of overtime (and one disastrous turnover) to extend the series. Montreal took a 2-0 lead over a few Joel Armia goals in the first period. Jesperi Kotkaniemi made it 3-0 at 4:52 of the second period following a turnover from Leafs defender Rasmus Sandin, one of the defender’s two flubs that led to Montreal goals. But the Leafs’ biggest gift would come in overtime, as Alex Galchenyuk passed the puck to Montreal’s Cole Caufield, giving the rookie a 2-for-0 breakaway with Nick Suzuki converting for the game winner. Full summary.

Play 0:31 The Canadiens score 59 seconds in extra time as Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield run onto the ice in a 2-for-0 before Suzuki scores to win Game 5 for Montreal.

Carolina Hurricanes 4, Nashville Predators 3 (Canes wins 4-2)

The Hurricanes and Predators competed in a thrilling Game 6, but Carolina eventually put the pesky Preds away in Nashville. Sebastian Aho scored his second goal of the match at 1:06 overtime, a shot from defender Jaccob Slavin diverted. Dougie Hamilton’s goal at 13:59 of the third period, on a Slavin feed, completed a two-goal rally for the Hurricanes. Aho, Hamilton, Brock McGinn and Slavin all had two-point games for Carolina, who is moving up to take on the Tampa Bay Lightning for the Central Division title. Full summary.

Three stars of the night

1. Jaccob Slavin, D, Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are 3-0 with Slavin in the line-up, and he went beyond his usual defensive effectiveness in Game 6. Slavin’s perfect pass gave Dougie Hamilton a lay-up at 13:59 of the third period to even the game. His shot came through in extra time, allowing Sebastian Aho to tip it home for the match winner at just 1:06 p.m. in the extra session for the win. “In overtime you just try to throw pucks at the net and anything can happen. That’s huge. On to the next series,” Slavin said.

THIS TEAM NEVER STOP !! pic.twitter.com/0Pj95LFykJ Carolina hurricanes (@canes) May 28, 2021

2. Joel Armia, F, Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens’ biggest problem in this series was insult. After winning Game 1 against the Leafs, they scored just two goals in the next three games. Armia’s two in the first period ended up failing to score game-winning goals as the teams needed extra time to finish Game 5. But they set the tone and bolstered the Habs’ confidence, which was essential to their victory.

3. Juuse Saros, G, Nashville Predators

Saros made 27 saves in Game 6, many of them with a high difficulty, before being defeated by the tip-shot game winner. He carried the Predators to the playoffs and finished the postseason with a save percentage of .921. “We’ve been driving the bus a bit over the past few months. He deserves all the credit that comes his way,” said defender Ryan Ellis.

Blunder of the day

Alex Galchenyuk has had many radiant moments in his revival period with the Maple Leafs. This was not one of them. Galchenyuk passed the puck directly to Cole Caufield, who sprinted to an inexcusable 2-on-0 breakaway in extra time, ending the game 59 seconds after extra time. “I think it’s like any other mistake you make. You want the player to be aware of the mistake, and then you park him and move on. Hockey is a game of mistakes,” said Toronto coach Sheldon. Keefe.

Absence of the day

This is what happened to Josi. Very worrying for him with his concussion + possibly sustained another season. https://t.co/p4a5n4i1Ci pic.twitter.com/YS4900ziCF NHL News (@NHLNews) May 28, 2021

Roman Josi did not return to Game 6 after receiving this hit from Jordan Martinook early in the third period. Coach John Hynes had no update on his status.

Special guest of the day

John Tavares is in the building to watch Game 5 pic.twitter.com/rCCNGAgWvz TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 27, 2021

After light skating for about 18 minutes in the morning, injured Leafs captain John Tavares was a spectator for Game 5 vs. Montreal.

Quote of the day

“We’re going to win a game. We haven’t had fans for a while, so it’s going to be exciting. But it’s another chance for us to close this series clearly.”

– Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews, when asked about playing Game 6 in front of a small fan base in Montreal.

Step of the day

Creed’s former lead singer played Game 6 in Nashville. He didn’t take the Predators any higher.

The Hurricanes had this to say:

With open arms pic.twitter.com/CdUAhJgFiL Carolina hurricanes (@canes) May 28, 2021

What is this life for if not internet trolls?