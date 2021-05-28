Indias T20 Cricket World Cup is being moved while eight teams in the Olympics are preferred

There is a crucial ICC meeting on June 1. (Photo by Steve Bardens-ICC / ICC via Getty Images)

ICC via Getty Images



The T20 20 World Cup is likely to be relocated from Covid-19 devastated India, while an eight-team T20 tournament favors crickets’ Olympics in urgent issues leading an upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) board meeting prior to a possible era. defining AGM.

The status of the postponed T20 World Cup originally set to take place in Australia late last year is perhaps the most pressing issue at the June 1 board meeting with this year’s biggest ICC tournament in less than five months.

India has become the epicenter of the Covid-19 crisis, which led to the Indian Premier League (IPL) richest cricket tournament being postponed earlier this month.

The ICC board had previously decided, according to sources, that if the situation had not improved in India in April, the T20 World Cup would be played in the UAE. But given the great weight of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), every opportunity is given and according to to reports in India it wants more time.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

According to sources, there is a strong feeling under the board that it shouldn’t be played in India, but in the end, the mighty BCCI could have the final say as usual.

The T20 World Cup will be outside of India, it cannot be played there, a board member told me.

The T20 World Cup was to be played in Australia last year. (Photo by Mark Kolbe / Getty … [+] Pictures)

Getty Images



Another board member said a decision had to be made in the short term. We must resolve it at this meeting, the source said. I think they (BCCI) are trying to see if it can still be held in India, how the tournament can best serve their goals. They still want it so they can commercialize it in their own way.

We resolved that if the situation in India didn’t improve, it would be in the UAE. They are ready for their tricks and it will be an item at the meeting.

With the IPL scheduled for just before the T20 World Cup and being held in the UAE, doubts remain as to whether the infrastructure in the Emirates can handle consecutive major events.

Oman could be an option to host the early stages of the T20 World Cup if necessary, according to sources. The prosperous Golf Nation has grown on and off the field into an emerging cricket country.

The T20 World Cup is just one of a number of pressing issues that board members will be debating in the coming weeks at the last meeting before the AGM in July.

There is a lot of emphasis on this notoriously fragmented board making decisions in the short term so that the governing body can register for its next broadcast rights cycle from 2023-31.

It is wise not to go to the AGM without completing these matters. We must be on the same page, a board member told me.

Olympics

After years of lethargy and sabotage, largely due to backlash from the powers of India and England, the cricket decision-makers have finally united as the governing body tries to bid for the Commonwealth bat and ball sport for inclusion in the Los Angeles Games.

The ICC is proposing an eight-team tournament for both the men’s and women’s categories, a concept that appears to be supported by board members and the powerful Chief Executives Committee. There had been a push from some Associates that T10 was the vehicle to use in the Olympics, but it ran out and, according to sources, has no support from the board.

T10 is not officially recognized by the ICC and it should be if it were the format used at the Olympics. Some Associates believe the 90-minute format is the ideal platform for growing cricket in emerging markets, but T10 is still a long way off, said an ICC board member.

In the end, only eight teams weakened T10’s preference. Some wanted T10 because it would allow more teams to participate as it is a format that could potentially spread more around the world, an influential Associate Chief told me.

But with only eight teams likely to be played, it will likely only be full members competing, so it doesn’t matter.

An Olympic working group, a formation I first reported last December, will be officially endorsed at the meeting and could be modified after Scottish Tony Brian lost his position on the board in the election of an associate member.

The cricket match that takes place at the opening ceremony of the 2012 Olympic Games in London at the Olympic Games … [+] Stadium, London. (Photo by Tony Marshall / PA Images via Getty Images)

PA Images via Getty Images



6 or 8 ICC events for cycle 2023-31

For some time now, the board has been philosophically divided on the number of ICC events to be played in the next cycle of 2023-31, the main issue that dominated last year’s controversial election of the president.

Eight events had been adopted by the board twice before, according to sources, and are favored by the ICC management in an effort to generate more money for the governing body from crickets and provide a wider spread of revenue, some smaller Full Member States and the Associates would help. .

But India, along with other major countries of England and Australia, want more space on the calendar to allow for bilateral series, particularly among each other and their lucrative domestic franchise competitions.

According to sources, the so-called Big Three prefer six ICC events. It is not known which will prevail, but the optimism of the eight-event camp has waned ahead of the expected heated discussion on June 1.

The host selection process for these ICC events should also be resolved.

We have to make decisions about issues we have dragged along. How long can we delay them? said a board member.

World Cup / T20 World Cup

As I previously reported, the 50-over World Cups will increase to 14 teams after 2023, the ICCs marquee event, although there was widespread support among power brokers for a 16-player tournament.

Cricket Ireland’s concept of 14 teams has the all-important support from India and the ICC, which knows broadcasters prefer fewer teams. The 2027 World Cup will be made up of 14 teams divided into two groups and a Super Six phase is likely to follow.

Associates have expressed disappointment that more teams have not been included, some believe 20 teams is the required game changer, but admit it is a step in the right direction from the current pittance of 10.

Twenty teams for the T20 World Cup are preferred but have not been fully decided, according to sources. I don’t see how you can really call it a World Cup when more teams aren’t playing, a board member told me.

The 2019 World Cup final was epic. (Photo by Gareth Copley-ICC / ICC via Getty Images)

ICC via Getty Images



Second level of Test cricket

The ICC is currently investigating a second tier of Test Cricket that would consist of Ireland, Zimbabwe and Afghanistan Full Members who are not part of the World Test Championship and possibly top Associates such as Scotland and the Netherlands.

While Cricket Ireland advocates, other boards at this point are noncommittal with the concept considered in the early days. The context behind it and how exactly matches are funded remains unclear.

The issue is not on the Tuesday meeting agenda.