Juniors who want to form an inline hockey team





KAPA’A – Katie Parkinson and her group of volunteers have a goal in mind Wednesday as they watch youthful skaters create excitement on the surface of the inline rink in Kapa’a. “We would like to see enough young people between the ages of 9 and 13 so that we can form a junior team,” Parkinson said after getting the last youth skaters on the rink. “This is the biggest turnout we’ve had since the youth came in on Wednesday ahead of the adult inline hockey games. Football has just ended, so that helps. “ Parkinson said that since ice skating became popular because of social media, many young people want to get on the rink. “I asked a mom if she wanted her son to play, and she said, ‘Of course, he’s just running around the garage with my Swiffer.’” Parkinson said. “We have the adults participating in the adult games to help the little ones. Some of these young skaters stick around to watch the adults play when they take over. “ During the meetings that started in April, the skaters will go through skill development, safety and a scrimmage. Skill development includes an exercise similar to the Beach Flags event for the Junior Lifeguard program, where skaters lie on the rink and respond to a signal, gain control, and take possession of a puck. “This all started during a working day,” Parkinson’s said. “We found this container filled with old hockey equipment. We cleared everything up and said, “We can use this.” ” “Right now we have all the gear and extra skates, and it’s free,” said Parkinson. “Boys and girls and all skill levels are welcome, and for those who are eight years old and have some skills we will consider them too. We just want people to know that they are welcome to watch the program on Wednesdays from 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM, prior to the start of the adult pick-up games. “ Adults with skating experience who want to volunteer and help the youth are also welcome to join the action at the Kapa’a inline hockey rink next to Bryan J. Baptiste Sports Park.







