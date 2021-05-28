Sports
WTA welcomes dialogue with Naomi Osaka about skipping news conferences at French Open
The Women’s Tennis Association said it would welcome dialogue with world No. 2 Naomi Osaka about her decision to boycott news conferences at this year’s French Open.
Osaka, who said the nature of questions can affect players’ mental well-being, has received some support from several athletes, but has been criticized by the French Tennis Federation for her stance.
Some of her rivals also withdrew her decision for the start of the Roland Garros tournament, with 2019 champion Ashleigh Barty saying news conferences are “part of the work”.
After American great Serena Williams, Osaka has the highest profile of any female tennis player, and her decision has put the WTA in a difficult position.
“Mental health is of paramount importance to the WTA and for every individual for that matter,” the organization said in a statement Friday. “We have a team of professionals and a support system that ensures the mental and emotional health and well-being of our athletes.
“The WTA welcomes a dialogue with Naomi (and all players) to discuss possible approaches that can help an athlete deal with any mental health concerns.”
However, it stressed that it also had responsibilities to fans and the public, adding, “ Professional athletes have a responsibility to their sport and their fans to speak to the media around their league, giving them the opportunity to develop their perspective. share and tell their story. . “
Retired Formula 1 champion Nico Rosberg, former tennis player Zina Garrison and British sprinter Dina Asher-Smith have expressed their support for Osaka.
But Barty echoed the opinion of men’s world No. 1 Novak Djokovic, who said that post-game news conferences, while unpleasant, are part of the job.
“We know what we sign up for as professional tennis players,” Barty told reporters on Friday. “I can’t really say what Naomi is feeling or her decisions she’s making.
“Sometimes a press conference is difficult, of course, but it is also not something that bothers me. It certainly does not keep me awake from what I say and hear or what you ask me.”
Reigning women’s champion Iga Swiatek was also asked about Osaka’s decision.
“It’s not difficult for me,” she said. “It gives us a chance to explain our perspective, so I think it’s good.”
Gilles Moretton, president of the French Tennis Federation, described Osaka’s move as a “phenomenal mistake”.
“What is happening is not acceptable in my opinion. We obey the laws and regulations for penalties and fines,” he said. According to the Grand Slam rulebook, players can be fined up to $ 20,000 for skipping a media conference, but Osaka said she was willing to accept any sanction.
Osaka said she hoped the “significant amount” she expected to lose would go to a mental health charity.
“I’m writing this to say that I won’t be writing press at Roland Garros,” Osaka, who lives in the US, wrote on Twitter. “I’ve often felt that people don’t care about athletes’ mental health, and this is true whenever I see or participate in a press conference,” she added.
“We often sit there and ask questions we’ve been asked several times, and I’m just not going to submit to people who doubt me.”
Osaka, which has made $ 55.2 million in the past 12 months according to sports company Sportico, has used its platform and significant media coverage in the past to highlight issues such as police brutality and racial inequality.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]