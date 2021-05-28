“Friyay”: Hardik Pandya shares his excitement on Instagram as the weekend kicks off





Hardik Pandya is expected to return to the Indian setup in July, when the team travels to Sri Lanka.© Instagram



Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is currently enjoying a break from his field duties. The cricketer spends some quality time with Natasa Stankovic and their son Agastya. Hardik, who enjoys a huge fan following on social media, is quite active on Instagram and keeps the Insta fam up to date on his well-being. Also on Friday, the 27-year-old posted a photo of himself in his Instagram Stories with the caption ‘FRIYAY’. Hardik Pandya posted a photo of himself on his Instagram story. A few days ago, Hardik shared a photo with his brother Krunal Pandya from the gym with the caption ‘work in progress’. Hardik was not included in India’s test group for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand and the five-game test series against England. The seam-bowling all-rounder also didn’t pitch any for his Indian Premier League (IPL) team Mumbai Indians this season. Hardik also seemed out of touch with the bat in IPL 2021, as he managed to score just 52 runs in seven games for the defending champion at an under average 8.66. Promoted Except this season, Hardik has a very good track record in the IPL. So far he has played 87 games and scored 1,401 runs with an impressive 157.23 success rate. He also has 42 wickets under his name in India’s T20 domestic league. Hardik is expected to return to the Indian setup in July when the men in blue travel to Sri Lanka. Topics mentioned in this article







