British Football Fan Sues UAE for Alleged Torture; false incarceration | Football news





Ali Issa Ahmed says he was targeted for wearing a Qatar football shirt during a game in the United Arab Emirates in 2019.

A British football fan filed a lawsuit against six officials in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), alleging that he was tortured and wrongfully imprisoned while on a trip to the country in 2019. Ali Issa Ahmed said he was in prison after attending an Asian cup match while on vacation in the UAE. He was charged with making a false statement and wasting police time after saying he was beaten up for supporting Qatar’s national team. While held between January 23 and February 12, Ahmed said he was the victim of deliberate physical and psychological damage, as well as negligence, the lawsuit said. I was very severely tortured and almost killed in prison in the UAE, Ahmed said in a statement released by his lawyers on Thursday. They tried to make it look like I had done these things to myself, cut and burned myself. The UAE authorities have ignored all my complaints and no investigation and no one has been held accountable, he said. I have decided to file a civil suit against those responsible for torturing me so that the truth can come out and justice can finally come for the terrible things that have been done to me. The lawsuit names the chief and second-in-command of the Abu Dhabi police, the chief of the Sharjah police and the chief of the state security prosecutor in Abu Dhabi. In an earlier interview with the Guardian newspaper, Ahmad, a Sudanese British citizen, said he had been contacted by officials and asked to hand over the Qatar jersey he was wearing. Expressing sympathy for Qatar is punishable in the state of Emirati, with a maximum prison sentence of 15 years. He said he was later hit in the face, handcuffed and left bleeding by security officials after wearing a different Qatar shirt on the beach the next day. The UAE embassy in London previously said Ahmeds’ injuries were inconsistent with his account of the event and that they appeared to have self-inflicted, refuting claims that Ahmed was targeted for wearing Qatar’s jersey. The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt severed diplomatic ties with Qatar in June 2017 and imposed a land, air and naval blockade. In January 2021, the countries signed an agreement that officially ended the crisis.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos