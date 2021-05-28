Rogers from DB to play for state title | Sport





MURFREESBORO Three sets and a rollercoaster of emotions. Dobyns-Bennetts Willa Rogers advanced to the TSSAA Large Schools Girls Tennis Championship after beating Colliervilles Margaux Britt in a semi-final for the ages Thursday at the Adams Tennis Center. After dropping the first set 5-7 and winning the second 6-4, Rogers appeared to be fully in charge of the third, leading 5-0. That’s when hard-hitting Britt stormed back, rallying to force a tiebreaker. Britt got match point twice to see Rogers triumph and win the third set and the game with a 7-6 (9-7) win. I’m really proud of how I fought back after she had so much momentum at the end of that tiebreak, Rogers said. When I entered the game I knew she hit the ball so hard it’s scary. I hit a lot with guys and that helped me prepare for this. Rogers, who came out 6-0, 6-1 in the quarter-finals by Beardens Ayla Houser, had everything going for that match: a powerful serve, quick side-by-side foot movement for an effective backhand and net play when needed. used to be. She needed all of her arsenal to clean up Britt, who mixed loopy dropshots with her power game for the big comeback. Still, Roger’s backhand proved to be effective for enough winners. I missed some backhands at crucial moments, but it was okay, Rogers said. I hit enough to win the game and that’s good. Rogers will face Lincoln Countys Lucy Higgins in Friday’s championship game. BOYS SINGLES Science Hills Griffen Nickels defeated Siegels Hasan Malik 7-5, 6-2 in the quarter-finals against the Large School Boys and Oak Ridges Andrew Lee 6-1, 6-4 in the semi-finals. Nickels took full advantage of his strong serve, which earned him an estimated 20% of his points. I started very well in that first game, but then the man stepped up his game in the first set and played really well, Nickels said. He was agile, fast, a good all-round player with a drop shot and a little bit of everything. It was hard before I poured it over at the end. Nickels will play for the title against Colliervilles Ranjay Arul on Friday. GIRLS DOUBLE Science Hills Allie Knox and Leah McBride outlasted Houston’s Caroline Jeter and Kife Onyeagocha 6-2, 7-6 (4) in the quarterfinals and rolled over Dyersburg’s Jadan Pugh and Malyn Morgan 6-0, 6-1 in the semifinals. Knox and McBride, who helped the Lady Toppers win the team championship on Wednesday, will go for a new title against the Brentwood sisters Vivy and Belle Huddleston on Friday. Allie and I don’t just double partners, were best friends, and it’s cool to keep moving forward together, McBride said. BOYS DOUBLE Science Hills Om Patel and Daniel Haddadin defeated Clevelands Bryce Elliott and Brayden Conn 7-5, 7-5 in the quarterfinals, but fell against Ravenwoods Jackson Stone and Ethan Eisenhauer 6-3, 6-2 in the semi-finals.

