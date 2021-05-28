Friends is an iconic show that’s funny, but trust me, the bloopers are even funnier.

Here are some of our all-time favorite bloopers that had our ROFL. And let’s face it, the only thing funnier than watching the gang go through their dialogues is watching them screw it up.

1. When Rose played the bagpipes, no one could contain their laughter and that’s pretty obvious even when the show aired.

Rachel is seen smiling in the recording that finally aired.

2. Chandler’s “sex face” was just too much for Ross.

Even we find it hard not to laugh. It’s impossible!

3. the time when Ben, the child actor, knew Ross and Rachel’s line better than she did.

Ben knew almost all of their rules.

4. In one episode, Phoebe asks, “What am I smelling?” and none of her friends could answer because they were too busy squatting.

They just couldn’t keep a straight face.

5. Here’s a hilarious blooper. Watch Ross literally run into a wall and pretend nothing happened.

But we’ve all seen it.

6. Every time Phoebe said the phrase, “Stick a fork in an apple,” Joey and Phoebe just couldn’t stop laughing.

Just look at those who try so hard to keep their faces straight.

7. The sex worker in Monica’s apartment destroyed Joey and Chandler.

They just couldn’t focus on their lines and that was pretty clear.

8. Every time Amanda said “ass,” Phoebe couldn’t keep her face straight.

However, Phoebe tried hard.

9. The time when Monica’s lack of table tennis skills put a smile on everyone’s face.

Monica herself kept laughing at her questionable table tennis skills.

10. In one of the episodes where the gang is trapped in an apartment for Emma’s birthday party, Monica accidentally looks directly into the camera lens while speaking her dialogue.

Mathew and Matt Le Blanc can’t stop mocking Courtney for looking directly into the camera lens.

11. While filming the famous episode “Pivot”, Chandler, Ross and Rachel couldn’t stop cracking.

Undoubtedly, it is one of the most iconic scenes in the entire series.

12. The time when Joey tries to win the “Rock, Paper, Scissors” game by introducing the element of fire into it.

It was an unexpected move by Joey that would make everyone giggle.

A nostalgic trip down memory lane, right? * revisits the show for the nth time *