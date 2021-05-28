Sports
The Orioles lost their 10th game in a row
Good morning, Camden Chatters.
I, a week ago: Man, I wish the Orioles didn’t play that much worse at home than on the road.
The Orioles: Oh, okay, just make that! We know exactly what to do!
Ugh. I think I should have been … more specific.
The Orioles now form a horrific equal opportunity team, dropping to 11-15 on the road (along with 6-18 at home) with their seventh consecutive loss on this road trip and their 10th consecutive loss overall. Drew Bonifant repeated the final humiliation in the Birds opener against the White socks.
A 10-game skid seems like the kind of nightmarish event that should only happen once in a blue moon, but this is actually the 17th two-digit lost streak in Orioles history (and the second in the last three years, after they also dropped 10 in a row in June 2019). That means that the Orioles, now in their 68th existence, have played an average of a 10-game loss series once every four seasons. That seems like a lot to me, although I haven’t compared that average to other franchises.
However, it is much rarer to go past 10 consecutive losses. Only seven times did the Orioles lose 11 or more, most recently in September 2009, when they lost 13 consecutive times, the third longest streak in Ox history.
Will the Orioles reach that unfortunate 13 again? With three more games against the excellent White Sox, it is certainly within reach. And if they also lose to the Twins in Baltimore on Memorial Day, they would rival the second worst slip, set by the inaugural Orioles in August 1954.
I think any Orioles fan is well aware of the longest streak in club history as it happened to start a season. But even these unfortunate 2021 Orioles couldn’t possibly match that level of desperation by losing 21 in a row … right?
Don’t actually answer that. I’m not sure I want to know.
Left
Trey Mancini takes off early on hit by pitch – Orioles.com
Because this is exactly what a freefalling Orioles team needed. Everything is awful.
Os Paul Fry on how players fare on a losing streak – Steve Melewski
It’s wild to me that Paul Fry is now one of the longest living Orioles. And a pity that he has never been able to play for even a half-skilled team. Hopefully he gets that chance one day, but I bet it won’t be in Baltimore.
Hanifee undergoes elbow surgery (updated) – School of Roch
For all you Brenan Hanifee heads out there, here’s the latest on the Os pitching prospect.
Orioles fans rip new local market hat, New Era appears to have been pulled from website CBS Baltimore
If you didn’t immediately take the opportunity to buy an Orioles hat with randomly struck illustrations of a crab, a boat and Edgar Allan Poe, unfortunately, then it looks like you missed your chance.
Orioles Birthdays and History
Today is your birthday? Happy Birthday! And a happy 40th birthday to Daniel Cabrera, the tall, hard-throwing right-handed of the 2004-2008 Orioles that we kept waiting to put things together. It didn’t, but I always have that near-no-hitter at Yankee Stadium. Also born on this day was a member of the original 1954 Orioles, left-handed Bob Kuzava (born 1923, died 2017).
In recent history, May 28 was a terrible day for the Orioles. In the decade of the 2010s, they lost a match every year on this date, going 1-10 in total (a split from a doubleheader in 2015 prevented them from going completely winless).
Still, the Birds had some memorable moments on this date. In 1987, the Orioles added Mike Young to the shortlist of players who hit multiple homers in extra time in one game. In the bottom of the 10th inning, with the Ox behind the Angels, 6-5, Young put a leadoff homer off DeWayne Buice to tie the score. Two innings later, Young again faced Buice with a runner on board and clubbed a walkoff, two-run blast to end the Birds 12-inning win.
And in 1996 Cal Ripken Jr. one of his best offensive performances ever, he beat three home runs and drove in eight runs in a 12-8 Os win over Seattle’s Kingdome. That included a go-ahead grand slam in the seventh on Michael Jackson (not that one). It was the only three-homer in the career of the Cals Hall of Fame. Three other Orioles homered in that game, including Cal’s brother Billy.
