Adarsh Singh: a rising star in the world of cricket
- Hereby we present a professional cricketer named Adarsh Singh, who was very optimistic and totally determined in his career and passion.
PUBLISHED MAY 28, 2021 3:30 PM IST
In today’s world, sport has become an essential aspect for people who want to maintain their physical condition and strength. It increases the body’s stamina and improves our standard of living in every aspect. Cricket is one of the most prestigious sports in the world and has produced a number of eminent personalities in sports history. Cricket has influenced the history of India in various ways and it is the main sport practiced professionally among Indian citizens.
Cricket has been an inspiration to thousands and millions of people around the world, cricket not only inspires adolescence but also the elderly provide a robust and healthy competition between different individuals to excel in the field. Hereby we present a professional cricketer named Adarsh Singh, who was very optimistic and totally determined in his career and passion. Adarsh Singh was born on February 24, 2002. Adarsh is from the beautiful city of Patna in Bihar.
Adarsh comes from a mediocre family background with no financial stability, but his continued hard work, dedication and persistence have led him on the road to success. His father has helped and guided him throughout his journey and has stood behind his young son like an unshakable pillar of support.
Adarsh’s father aspires to see his son represent India on the international stage and the young child prodigy wants to make this dream come true through a hook or a crook. Adarsh has never looked back since his first victory and has remained motivated and determined throughout his journey to fulfill his father’s dreams. Adarsh has struggled a lot and endured many mental and physical hardships to reach even this stage of his life and achieve financial independence for him and his father.
So far, Adarsh has reached great heights in Cricket, representing the Indian under-16 and under-19 team as the only player to take five wickets in zonal matches. He idolizes the famous English all-rounder Ben Stokes and is deeply inspired by him and his contribution to the England cricket team.
Adarsh has also made a remarkable name for himself, hitting number eight for two centuries. His mentors and coach, namely Robin Sir and Gulrej Sir, have guided him thoroughly in his journey and he acknowledges them for what he is in his life now. He is striving to one day make a name for himself in the Indian team and has worked hard to achieve this goal as soon as possible.
