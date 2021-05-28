Braelon Allen to start at RB

Ever since he’s committed to the Badgers, there’s a mystery surrounding Wisconsin football club Braelon Allen. On popular recruiting sites such as 247Sports, Allen has long been considered a safety.

So great that many wondered if he would stay there when he went to college. He has committed to Wisconsin and he has been listed as a linebacker on 247Sports for a while. It made sense. The boy is huge and would make a great Big Ten defender. He was an all-state first-team player as a defensive back in the alternate spring season of Wisconsin high school and was also the unanimous AP Player of the Year for the spring season.

Now it is unfair to think of Allen as a defensive player. He dominated opponents while in offense. He also won first state honors as a running back. In his final season of preparatory football, Allen ran for 1,039 yards and 23 touchdowns on just 71 carries. That is an average of 14.6 meters each. That’s insane.

Therefore, it should come as no surprise that he starts his football career in Wisconsin as a running back.

Four-star in-state ATH Braelon Allen tells me he will start running back when he gets to campus #Wisconsin next month. https://t.co/hiu1aJy0oo – Jon McNamara (@McNamaraRivals) May 27, 2021

In the final post of our position preview before the late summer pre-season camp starts, we took a look at the running back position. Jalen Berger will be the # 1 traffic jam, but after him it’s a bit of a mystery. That does not mean that there is no depth, because there is. They’ll bring three-scratch that-four into the 2022 class, including Allen, plus the four backs on last season’s roster.

What we don’t know is what those backs could do for the program.

In my opinion, you can never have enough athletes in a football program. Braelon Allen is the definition of an athlete. The dude can probably play just about anywhere you’d ask him to. He is so special.

So if Berger continues to improve and become a stud, and Julius Davis or any of the real freshman running backs show they can produce, that could allow the Badgers to bring Allen back to defense later on. A man like Allen will (hopefully) have a hard time staying out of the field. I would hate if the badgers restrict his snaps by keeping him in a crowded place, which reminds me of a different idea.

When was the last time we saw a two-way soccer player from Wisconsin?

It’s not fair to compare Braelon Allen to a man like Charles Woodson. That’s crazy, so I’m not going to do that. But what if the badgers could use Allen in a similar way? Give him some snaps to run back or just as a weapon in an attack, but also put him in defense, where he can fly around and make some plays. You can see many of the plays he has made on both sides of the ball here, at its Hudl highlights.

It’s almost unheard of in today’s game, but that would be something a lot of fans would get excited about. But again, getting Braelon Allen in a Wisconsin football uniform and the idea of ​​seeing him play all over the field has thrilled many Badger fans.

The future looks bright for the Wisconsin football program, and Allen is a big reason why.

On Wisconsin.