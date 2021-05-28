Sports
Braelon Allen to start at RB
Ever since he’s committed to the Badgers, there’s a mystery surrounding Wisconsin football club Braelon Allen. On popular recruiting sites such as 247Sports, Allen has long been considered a safety.
A very high level of security.
So great that many wondered if he would stay there when he went to college. He has committed to Wisconsin and he has been listed as a linebacker on 247Sports for a while. It made sense. The boy is huge and would make a great Big Ten defender. He was an all-state first-team player as a defensive back in the alternate spring season of Wisconsin high school and was also the unanimous AP Player of the Year for the spring season.
Now it is unfair to think of Allen as a defensive player. He dominated opponents while in offense. He also won first state honors as a running back. In his final season of preparatory football, Allen ran for 1,039 yards and 23 touchdowns on just 71 carries. That is an average of 14.6 meters each. That’s insane.
Therefore, it should come as no surprise that he starts his football career in Wisconsin as a running back.
Four-star in-state ATH Braelon Allen tells me he will start running back when he gets to campus #Wisconsin next month. https://t.co/hiu1aJy0oo
– Jon McNamara (@McNamaraRivals) May 27, 2021
In the final post of our position preview before the late summer pre-season camp starts, we took a look at the running back position. Jalen Berger will be the # 1 traffic jam, but after him it’s a bit of a mystery. That does not mean that there is no depth, because there is. They’ll bring three-scratch that-four into the 2022 class, including Allen, plus the four backs on last season’s roster.
What we don’t know is what those backs could do for the program.
In my opinion, you can never have enough athletes in a football program. Braelon Allen is the definition of an athlete. The dude can probably play just about anywhere you’d ask him to. He is so special.
So if Berger continues to improve and become a stud, and Julius Davis or any of the real freshman running backs show they can produce, that could allow the Badgers to bring Allen back to defense later on. A man like Allen will (hopefully) have a hard time staying out of the field. I would hate if the badgers restrict his snaps by keeping him in a crowded place, which reminds me of a different idea.
When was the last time we saw a two-way soccer player from Wisconsin?
It’s not fair to compare Braelon Allen to a man like Charles Woodson. That’s crazy, so I’m not going to do that. But what if the badgers could use Allen in a similar way? Give him some snaps to run back or just as a weapon in an attack, but also put him in defense, where he can fly around and make some plays. You can see many of the plays he has made on both sides of the ball here, at its Hudl highlights.
It’s almost unheard of in today’s game, but that would be something a lot of fans would get excited about. But again, getting Braelon Allen in a Wisconsin football uniform and the idea of seeing him play all over the field has thrilled many Badger fans.
The future looks bright for the Wisconsin football program, and Allen is a big reason why.
On Wisconsin.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]