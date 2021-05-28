Collins / Sun advance to finals at NCAA Women’s Tennis Doubles Championship





ORLANDO, Fla. The freshman duo from the University of Texas Kylie Collins and Lulu Sun rallied for a 4-6, 7-5, 1-0 (10-8) victory against No. 21 Rosie Johanson and Emma Navarro of Virginia on Thursday night in the semifinals of the NCAA Doubles Championships at the USTA National Campus. Collins and Sun, No. 19 in the ITA (Intercollegiate Tennis Association) latest national rankings, are the first Texas couple to reach the NCAA doubles finals since Cristina Moros and Farley Taylor advanced to the 1996 title match. Collins and Sun will look to become the first UT couple to win an NCAA doubles championship in program history on Friday. Draw at 3-3 and on service in the opening set, Johanson and Navarro broke Collins and Sun to take a 4-3 lead. The Texas duo immediately answered with a service break on a decisive point to tie the set at 4-4. Johanson and Navarro broke Collins and Sun in the next game, then held service to end the 6-4 victory in the first set. Collins and Sun race to a 5-2 lead in the second set. The Virginia duo held the service at a decisive point, earned a service break, and held another serve at another decisive point to tie the set at 5-5. Collins and Sun held serve in the next match, then broke up Johanson and Navarro out of love to record a 7-5 victory in the second set. With a 10-point super tiebreaker as the third set, Johanson and Navarro jumped out to a 6-2 lead. The Longhorns took back-to-back points, but Johanson and Navarro claimed the next run to make it 7-4. Collins and Sun took four consecutive runs to take an 8-7 advantage, before the Virginia duo won the next run to tie the breaker at 8-8. Collins and Sun held service on the next run, and the Cavaliers hit a volley wide on match point. Collins and Sun improved to 26-4 in the doubles this year, including a 13-3 score against nationally seeded opponents. The duo have now won 11 consecutive doubles matches. Collins and Sun will face the No. 4-ranked tandem of Makenna Jones and Elizabeth Scotty of North Carolina in Friday’s final. The game will begin after the close of the NCAA Singles Title Game which begins at 11 a.m. Central (Noon Eastern). NCAA Women’s Doubles Semi-finals May 27 # 19 Kylie Collins / Lulu Sun (UT) def. # 21 Rosie Johanson / Emma Navarro (UVA), 4-6, 7-5, 1-0 (10-8)







