Rudiger follows in the footsteps of daddy in hockey | Local news

MENOMONY In what Kendall Rudiger describes as a hockey family, for 30 years her father had one achievement that most family members couldn’t match: a team state title.
Mark Rudiger played for a Menomonie High School team that took the crown in 1991 with a 3-2 win over Superior. Earlier this year, Kendall matched that feat by helping the Chippewa Falls / Menomonie Co-op team win the girl state title. The win at University School of Milwaukee Co-op was also 3-2, but it took some extra time to determine the winner.
This year’s state title game was played in Wisconsin Rapids, unlike Madison, due to concerns about COVID-19.
It’s a shame (the finale) wasn’t at Madison, said Kendall Rudiger. But at the beginning of the year, we didn’t even know if we were playing.
Now were champions of the state. It’s pretty cool.
Chippewa Falls / Menomonie coach Tony Menard fondly recalls Rudiger scoring two important goals in section play before moving on to the state.
Kendall was a very talented player who could play any position on the ice, he said. She understood the game more than most and that enabled her to be successful.
(Shes) always pushing her teammates in games and while practicing with her work ethic, day after day.
Rudiger will also be one of more than 200 students to graduate from Menomonie High School on Sunday. She plans to attend Chippewa Valley Technical College in the fall, possibly with an emphasis on animal science. A four-year course is also one of the options.
Animal science is a logical fit for Rudiger, who grew up on a 10-hectare hobby farm. She earned her fair share of hardware showing livestock and won recognition as a Grand Champion Steer at the Dunn County Fair in 2019 and 2018. Last year she was selected as a Reserve Champion Showman at the Wisconsin Livestock Expo, which hosted the Wisconsin State Fair. replaced.
In her spare time, Rudiger participated in a senior internship program at MHS and Future Farmers of America and was the secretary of the Willing Workers 4-H club. Her academic efforts have been rewarded with several scholarships and a top prize from the school’s agriculture department.
Kendall is the type of person who is very committed to what she does, said agriscience instructor Jean DAngelo, and is really committed.
Rudiger said she mainly enjoyed farming classes at MHS because of the hands-on experiences they gave.
Although grateful for her past, Rudiger is eagerly awaiting the next chapter.
It was a fun time, she said, but it’s nice to move on and find out what I’m going to do in the future.
Wherever her academics take her, Rudiger has not ruled out ever going back on the ice, possibly to coach children. What she won’t miss, though, is to drive to Chippewa Falls four nights a week for exercise, though she said with a smile it was worth it in the end.
As for Mark Rudiger, you might think he would score higher in family history with an assist he included in his narrowly closed state championship three decades ago.
Kendall did too, hers came on the first Chippewa Falls / Menomonies goal of the state championship game.
He can’t use that to brag, she said.
