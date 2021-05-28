Sports
The Brooklyn Nets general manager says Blake Griffin is feeling good, no shock
Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks was off social media Tuesday night when his starting force forward Blake Griffin began trending after two thundering dunks over Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III.
But he wasn’t surprised that the former dunk competition champion could still do that.
“He would be the first to tell you he won’t jump over a car anytime soon,” Marks told ESPN. “But I think it’s pretty obvious to pretty much everyone who just sees him playing, he’s feeling good.
“I really think it’s almost every day that he just keeps getting better and better.”
When he joined the Nets as a free agent in February, after reaching a buyout deal with the Detroit Pistons, Griffin hadn’t been in a game since December 12, 2019. In 28 games since joining the Nets, he has dived 19 times. . But it’s not just a change in scenery – or championship prospects – that gives him a lift.
Griffin’s manager, Taylor Griffin, told ESPN that his brother was always targeted by March on his return from second arthroscopic knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus, which hindered his flight from Detroit to his first playoff appearance in three. year during the 2019 season.
When the NBA decided to move the start of this season to Christmas. Griffin had three months of rehab work to do before returning from his second knee surgery in less than nine months.
“It was definitely a rushed schedule,” said Taylor Griffin. “And I think we’ve seen a lot of guys just need a little more time to get back into shape.
‘He’d been outside so much in the past year that he wouldn’t be outside anymore [the start of this season]. … His knee was 100% healthy, but there is a difference in that your body is healthy and ready to play NBA level minutes every night. “
In other words, Griffin wouldn’t do much dipping. He had already gone through too great a setback after the first operation, in April 2019, failed to solve the knee problem. “It didn’t get as clean as we’d hoped the first time,” said Taylor Griffin. “He always felt that something was wrong all the time he tried to play last season.
“But it was like night and day after the second procedure [in January 2020]. “
Griffin averaged 12.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists in 20 games with the Pistons this season before both sides agreed to work on a trade or buyout deal. The Pistons began a rebuild under new general manager Troy Weaver, while 31-year-old Griffin had just spent a year and a half trying to straighten his knee so he could pick up where he left off when the Pistons made it. the play-offs.
Griffin returned a significant amount as part of his buyout agreement with the Pistons. Once he cleared waivers, Brooklyn quickly became his first choice.
Marks and the Nets took a long look at Griffin’s health when they signed him as a free agent.
“We’d take our time with him,” said Marks. “To make sure we didn’t push it too far, too fast, too early and so on.” We knew what we were getting in terms of veteran and high IQ player. So the point was that he could maximize what he has left, in terms of career. And from the first day we got it, we could see, “Okay, there’s more.” ”
Griffin has been much more productive, in about 10 minutes less per game with the Nets than with the Pistons, shooting 12.7% better from the field and 6.8% better from behind the 3-point bow.
But it’s those dunks that are drawing attention on social media.
“We knew he could still dunk like that,” said Sam Goldfeder of Excel Sports, Griffin’s longtime agent. It was no surprise. It was only a matter of time. ‘
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]