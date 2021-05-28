The Brooklyn Nets general manager says Blake Griffin is feeling good, no shock

Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks was off social media Tuesday night when his starting force forward Blake Griffin began trending after two thundering dunks over Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III.

But he wasn’t surprised that the former dunk competition champion could still do that.

“He would be the first to tell you he won’t jump over a car anytime soon,” Marks told ESPN. “But I think it’s pretty obvious to pretty much everyone who just sees him playing, he’s feeling good.

“I really think it’s almost every day that he just keeps getting better and better.”

The GM of the Brooklyn Nets, Sean Marks, says Blake Griffin’s two big dunks on Tuesday night come as no surprise as he feels healthier. Brian Sevald / NBAE via Getty Images

When he joined the Nets as a free agent in February, after reaching a buyout deal with the Detroit Pistons, Griffin hadn’t been in a game since December 12, 2019. In 28 games since joining the Nets, he has dived 19 times. . But it’s not just a change in scenery – or championship prospects – that gives him a lift.

Griffin’s manager, Taylor Griffin, told ESPN that his brother was always targeted by March on his return from second arthroscopic knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus, which hindered his flight from Detroit to his first playoff appearance in three. year during the 2019 season.

When the NBA decided to move the start of this season to Christmas. Griffin had three months of rehab work to do before returning from his second knee surgery in less than nine months.

“It was definitely a rushed schedule,” said Taylor Griffin. “And I think we’ve seen a lot of guys just need a little more time to get back into shape.

‘He’d been outside so much in the past year that he wouldn’t be outside anymore [the start of this season]. … His knee was 100% healthy, but there is a difference in that your body is healthy and ready to play NBA level minutes every night. “

In other words, Griffin wouldn’t do much dipping. He had already gone through too great a setback after the first operation, in April 2019, failed to solve the knee problem. “It didn’t get as clean as we’d hoped the first time,” said Taylor Griffin. “He always felt that something was wrong all the time he tried to play last season.

“But it was like night and day after the second procedure [in January 2020]. “

Griffin averaged 12.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists in 20 games with the Pistons this season before both sides agreed to work on a trade or buyout deal. The Pistons began a rebuild under new general manager Troy Weaver, while 31-year-old Griffin had just spent a year and a half trying to straighten his knee so he could pick up where he left off when the Pistons made it. the play-offs.

Griffin returned a significant amount as part of his buyout agreement with the Pistons. Once he cleared waivers, Brooklyn quickly became his first choice.

Marks and the Nets took a long look at Griffin’s health when they signed him as a free agent.

“We’d take our time with him,” said Marks. “To make sure we didn’t push it too far, too fast, too early and so on.” We knew what we were getting in terms of veteran and high IQ player. So the point was that he could maximize what he has left, in terms of career. And from the first day we got it, we could see, “Okay, there’s more.” ”

Griffin has been much more productive, in about 10 minutes less per game with the Nets than with the Pistons, shooting 12.7% better from the field and 6.8% better from behind the 3-point bow.

But it’s those dunks that are drawing attention on social media.

“We knew he could still dunk like that,” said Sam Goldfeder of Excel Sports, Griffin’s longtime agent. It was no surprise. It was only a matter of time. ‘