Learning the differences between baseball and cricket

You don’t know about cricket? Never afraid, were here to help! Cricket and baseball share many core ideas. Invented in England, cricket is often considered a precursor to baseball and learning the former usually requires you to change some vocabulary of the latter.

The playground

Both sports are played on grass pitches with an area of ​​clay or sand on the inside, the diamond in baseball, the field ‘in cricket. A cricket field is a horizontal strip of 22 meters. Around it is a 30-meter oval-shaped lawn, and behind it is a circular or oval-shaped lawn that ends in a boundary, similar to the fence in a baseball field. The overall size of the field is about 450 feet, which is about 50 feet longer than the furthest distances in most Major League Baseball stadiums.And unlike home plate in baseball, a cricket field is located in the center of the field.

The equipment

A cricket bat is flat, a baseball bat is round. Cricket players also wear extra padding, especially around their legs, which is more like hockey padding than baseball shin or knee pads.

The objective of the game

It’s basically the same as baseball. Each team alternately tries to hit the ball and score points by running between bases. When the game is over, the team that has scored the most points wins.

The positions

Cricket is an 11-on-11 game, unlike nine-on-nine baseballs. The “bowler” is the equivalent of the baseball pitcher and delivers the ball to start each game of the game. Behind the batter is a wicket-keeper, who functions in the same way as a baseball catcher. The other nine positions change names depending on where they are on the field, and each region of the field has a different name. But in general, fielders can be split into infielders, who try to catch balls from the air or throw out batters, and outfielders, who catch the ball from the air and also avoid the kind of long-range hits that score a lot. of runs.

Cricket on Cape Cod? Don’t reject it. The Centerville family hopes to start a team

Game length

Both sports are divided into innings, although cricket has fewer and longer innings than baseballs nine. Typical cricket matches have either two innings, in which each side bats once and fields once, or four, in which case each side club and fields twice. An at bat in baseball is like an over in cricket, in which a bowler throws six consecutive balls to the opponent’s batter and is then replaced by a new bowler (the batter stays). Depending on the type of cricket match, an innings (the word is always plural) may or may not have a maximum number of overs, such as 10, 20 or 50. When that maximum is reached or each batter is dismissed (see below), the innings are over.

The basic path

Rather than four baseball bases, cricket uses two, which are located at each end of the field. Each base has a wicket, which consists of three vertical sticks called stumps and two horizontal sticks perched on it called bail. The batting team starts with one player at each wicket, although only one will hit at any given game. There is also a horizontal line drawn on the ground for each stump called a fold. As long as the batter passes the crease for a pitch, the batter is safe and scores a run.

The score

Runners can try to score multiple runs per hit, but run the risk of being kicked out every time they do. If a hit lands in play and rolls to the boundary, these are an automatic four runs, similar to baseball ground-rule double. When it hits the boundary in the air, baseballs run home are worth six runs.

It out

If a batter retires in baseball, that’s one out. In cricket, it is rejected. Teams can fire players in several ways, but the five most common are:

The bowler throws the ball past the batter and hits the wicket hard enough to release a bail. This is the equivalent of a strikeout in baseball, and here it is called thrown.

The bowler hits the striker’s leg instead of the bat, and the umpire decides that the ball would have hit the wicket had the leg not been in the way. In baseball, this would be when a batter swings to a pitch that hits him, or some type of batter interferes.

The batter hits the ball in mid-air and a fielder catches it before it hits the ground. It’s a catch, just a baseball flyout.

The batter hits the ball on the ground and a fielder tosses and hits the stump on the opposite side of the field before the runner crosses the crease. This would be a groundout in baseball, a runout in cricket.

The batter steps completely in front of the crease to hit the ball and misses the throw, and the wicket-keeper grabs the ball and touches the stump. This is called stumped, and the best baseball comparison would be when a batter swings and misses on a pitch in the sand, and the catcher has to tag him for the strikeout.