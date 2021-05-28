Week-by-week guide to the games that will impact the College Football Playoff the most

In college football, every game counts. That’s what you’re constantly being told, and that’s what everyone worries to protect when there is any expansion of the College Football Playoff.

Well, “every game counts” is more useful as a marketing campaign than in fact. Don’t get me wrong: every game does indeed count. It’s just that some games are much more important than others. So while two 3-7 MAC teams playing on Wednesday night play in a game that counts, it doesn’t count as much as the two one-loss Pac-12 teams trying to keep their playoff hopes alive on Friday night. .

So, with that in mind, week after week, I went through the college football schedule for 2021 to determine which games “ count ” the most for the College Football Playoff. Below are my findings, which are irrefutable and will prove to be 100% correct.

This was an obvious choice for week 1, but strangely enough, the stakes for this game aren’t as high as they seem. Considering how early it is in the season and that it is a non-conference game, the loser of this game is nowhere eliminated. If nothing else, it’s a good rsum loss! If Clemson or Georgia has one loss at the end of the year and is compared to another team with one loss, you’re going to look at them and say, ‘Yeah, but their loss was for Clemson / Georgia, that’s a good loss! “

Also considered: Alabama vs. Miami in Atlanta; Penn State in Wisconsin

This game is probably more important to Oregon than to the state of Ohio. The Buckeyes can lose it, and as long as they’re not blown out, they’ll still be a strong CFP contender as they run through the Big Ten. Meanwhile, if Oregon loses, you’ll see your annual dose of “hopes the Pac-12 playoffs are already dead” Sunday morning. Especially when you consider that Washington is playing in Michigan on the same Saturday. It’s going to be a huge day for the Pac-12.

Also considered: Iowa, Iowa; Washington in Michigan; Texas A&M in Colorado in Denver

WEEK 3 – Alabama in Florida

I can’t help but believe that people are writing off Florida a little too quickly on the way to the new season, and this will be an early season test for the Gators. If they keep going hard with the tide or are upset, they will earn more support as a team capable of making it to the playoffs for the first time. As for The Tide, as they open the season against Miami in Atlanta, this will be the team’s first real test of the season, and The Swamp is a tough environment to play in. We will learn a lot about both teams.

Also considered: Nebraska in Oklahoma; Auburn at Penn State; Cincinnati, Indiana

WEEK 4 – Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin in Chicago

This is the biggest game of a week that doesn’t have many headlining matchups. I don’t think many people expect the Irish to be as good this season as they were last year, but it’s still Notre Dame, and this is a big game against one of the best of the Big Ten. It’s the kind of victory the Irish need on their rsum.

And we shouldn’t fire Wisconsin. The Badgers are the favorites in the Big Ten’s West Division, and if they won the division, a win in this game would boost their rsum. Think about it, if the badgers reach Indianapolis and beat the state of Ohio, they’ll probably go to the CFP. But what if they lose close to Ohio State, and it is their only loss with a win over the Irish on the rsum? They will have a case.

Also considered: Clemson at NC State; Texas A&M vs Arkansas in Arlington

WEEK 5 – Ole Miss in Alabama

Ole Miss is not a contender in the playoff, and I am convinced those words will not haunt me. That said, the rebels are agents of mayhem, and we know the trouble this crime can cause in Alabama. While Lane Kiffin’s team won’t make it to the playoffs, it’s one that has plenty of opportunities to influence which ones do come this season.

Also considered: Cincinnati at Notre Dame; Oklahoma at Kansas State; Michigan in Wisconsin

WEEK 6 – Alabama at Texas A&M

Wow, it looks like Alabama has a lot of major games! Seriously, this could be a huge game in the SEC this season. A&M finished just outside the top four last season and the Aggies are going into the year hoping to break through, but in order to do so, they must prove they can stay with the elite.

This is not so much a must-win for A&M as it is a must to compete. What if the Aggies take away the anger? Whooo boy.

Also considered: Oklahoma vs. Texas in Dallas; Georgia in Auburn; Florida State in North Carolina

WEEK 7 – Miami, North Carolina

Now that Notre Dame has regained its independence, we are once again looking for a legitimate threat to Clemson in the ACC, and as the season kicks in, it looks like North Carolina and Miami are the two best bets. All of this means that this game is huge because the winner is ahead of the Coastal Division title, and you cannot earn the right to be crushed by Clemson in the ACC Championship without winning the Coastal first.

Also considered: Florida at LSU; The state of Arizona in Utah; UCF at Cincinnati

WEEK 8 – USC at Notre Dame

This situation is no different from Oregon vs. Ohio State in Week 2. The Pac-12 has to deal with a perception problem and a performance problem, and, fair or not, the results on the field will hardly matter. a lot when it comes to the CFP if the conference doesn’t start winning big match-ups outside of the conference. A USC win at Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana would greatly help the conference’s image and USC’s potential playoff case. As for Notre Dame, as an independent, it can’t afford slip-ups. They are all must-wins, especially those against other playoff contenders.

Also considered: Ohio State in Indiana; Oklahoma State in the state of Iowa

WEEK 9 – Georgia vs. Florida in Jacksonville

It’s one of my favorite games every year, regardless of the stakes, and the stakes are high this season. These are your two SEC East contenders, and it won’t be easy to win the division if you don’t win this game. Win the division and you go to Atlanta. Go to Atlanta and you have a chance to win the SEC. If you win the SEC, you’re in the playoffs. It’s that simple!

Also considered: Penn State in Ohio State; North Carolina at Notre Dame; Florida State in Clemson

WEEK 10 – LSU in Alabama

You can make a strong argument that each of the three games discussed below will be more important in 2021 than the one I chose, but in the end, we’re talking about the two most recent national champions here. It is possible that LSU’s season will be over from a playoff perspective by the time this game is played. However, it is still LSU, so it is also possible that it is the Tigers and not the Aggies who are challenging Alabama for the division title. Still, there are three other games this weekend that should also be incredibly important. I now want to fast forward a bit to week 10.

Also Considered: Texas, Iowa; Oregon in Washington; USC in the state of Arizona

WEEK 11 – Michigan in Penn State

Is there a challenger for the state of Ohio in the Big Ten? Honestly, I’m not sure it’s there now, but I can’t overlook the possibility that Penn State and Michigan could be those teams. The most likely scenario here is that Penn State has already lost to Ohio State, and now we’re looking at a spot where this game decides a New Years six-berth. But given the rest of the schedule this week, it’s hard to find a game with significantly bigger stakes.

Also considered: Miami, Florida; Texas A&M at Ole Miss; State of Arizona in Washington

WEEK 12 – Iowa State in Oklahoma

Just like Texas before it, Iowa State learned last season that beating Oklahoma in the regular season is great, but it doesn’t mean much when you lose the rematch in the Big 12 title game. But if the Cyclones compete for a playoff spot, they will likely have to beat Oklahoma twice. When it comes to the Sooners side of things, they’ve built up more CFP credit, which gives them wiggle room, but the CFP showed last year that it’s not afraid to leave the Big 12 champion if it believes there is a better option. So the Sooners are also better off winning both meetings.

Also considered: Oregon in Utah; UCLA at USC; Virginia Tech in Miami

WEEK 13 – Texas A&M at LSU

This may be a controversial choice! Remember, I’m not ranking the biggest rivalry, but the game that is likely to have a bigger impact on the College Football Playoff. While Ohio State as well as Alabama play Michigan and Auburn, those games are likely to affect CFP if one of them is upset.

The A & M / LSU game, meanwhile, could be for second place in the SEC West, or possibly the division title. Of course both teams could be 8-3 too, and I could look an absolute idiot for this one, but it wouldn’t be the first time so it’s a risk I’m willing to take.

Also considered: Ohio State in Michigan; Alabama at Auburn; Oklahoma in the state of Oklahoma