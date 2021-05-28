Tennis schedules, golf competitions during AHSAA North-South All-Star Week





The tennis and golf schedules for the 2021 AHSAA North-South All-Star Sports Week have been announced by the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association. The 2022 emerging senior class was selected by a coaches committee from nominations from AHSAA schools. Jamie Lee, director of the AHSADCA, said, “Golf and tennis are our newest all-star teams. They took part in All-Star Sports Week for the first time in 2019, which created a lot of excitement for our all-star program. This year’s group of all stars is a very special group. We look forward to seeing them in competition in July. The annual North-South All-Star Sports Week takes place July 19-23 in Montgomery, in conjunction with the coaches convention. Competition will also be held in cross country, baseball, softball, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, and volleyball. The girls tennis coaches in the North are Nathan Bates of Cullman and Sue Marshall, Clerical, Randolph (for both girls and boys teams). The South coaches are Robin Carr from Enterprise and Elisa Bowden, Clerical, Trinity Presbyterian. The North Boys coaches are Jennifer Lee, Pell City and Reese Morton from Huntsville. The South Boys’ coaches are Matt Hooper of Auburn and David Bethea, Clerical, Montgomery Academy. The golf coaches are, for the girls: North Emily Stapler of Arab and Keat Litton, Clerical, Spain Park (both boys and girls); South Adam Byrd, Auburn and Jay Koziol, Administrative, UMS-Wright (both boys and girls). The boys golf coaches: North Chris Randall from White Plains and Chad Gladden from Hartselle; South Mark Wicker from Elba and Alex Davis from Smiths Station. Here are the full rosters: GIRLS TENNIS north Jacqueline Alcocer, Northridge; Lauren Grace Acupan, St. John Paul II; Lilly Brown, Guntersville; Kara Coleman, Briarwood Christian; Emma EadyHillcrest-Tuscaloosa; Kimberly Dawson Fite, Decatur; Angela Kahler, Lindsay Lane Christian; Kathryn Krigbaum, Cullman; Sophia Poolos, Jasper; Avani Singireddy, James Clemens; Ava Watkins, Muscle Shoals. south Hannah bottom sole, WW Neal; Anna Marie Bentley, St. Lukes; Ansley Brown, Thompson; Sydney Cohen, Pike Road; Danielle Day, Saraland; Abbie (Libbie) Hamilton, St. Pauls; Mary Michael Key, St. Pauls; Anna Louch, Saraland; Peggy NelsonWS Neal; Caroline Schumpert, Prattville Christian; Margaret Sullivan, St. Pauls; Hannah Vosteen, Thompson. BOYS TENNIS north Joseph Barber, Jasper; Joshua Blake, Hewitt-Trussville; Santiago Castillo, James Clemens; Masen Howard, Douglas; Parker JacquesMadison Academy; Drew KeetonBrooks; Jeremiah LowtherHillcrest-Tuscaloosa; John LuskHuntsville; Jase Schwanke, Buckhorn; Andrew Shankles, Albertville; Grant Spivey, James Clemens; Drake Woodard, Muscle Shoals. south Derek Anderson, Auburn; Carter Chase, Auburn; Rowland Cobb, Pike Road; Gaines Freeman, Montgomery Academy; Ahnaf Hossain, Auburn; Calvin HughesFairhope; Guy Hughes, Montgomery Academy; Bryce Lawrence, Northside Methodist; Lebo Mashego, Thompson; Gabriel Perkins, Satsuma; Nick Short, McGill tools; Evan Stewart, Enterprise. Laura Burch of McGill-Toolen will participate in the 2021 AHSAA North-South All-Star Sports Week in Montgomery in July. (Submitted) GIRLS GOLF north Alyssa berry, Hartselle; Camryn Blackwell, Glencoe; Abby Gattis, White Plains; Emmy Glover, Fairview; Macie Henderson, Mars Hill Bible; Emma Ray, Alexandria; Lauren Sechrest, Alexandria; Lauren Temples, Hartselle; Baylie Webb, White Plains; Lora Williams, Madison County. south Laura Burch, McGill tools; Mary Grace Davidson, Hewitt-Trussville; Eleanor Forbes, Oak Mountain; Ella Hewes, Daphne; Lily Johnston, Dadeville; Jordyn Martin, McGill tools; Lucy Mileski, Hoover; Kaitlyn Shields, John Carroll; She SquiresVestavia Hills; Taylor Trible, Spain Park. BOYS GOLF north John Bruce, Guntersville; Stuart Dickson, Hewitt-Trussville; Nathan FenzaMadison Academy; Jack Lawson, Haleyville; Nicholas Lozito, Thompson; Seth Rogers, Tuscaloosa County; Mark Sawyer, Cedar Bluff; Elad Sebbag, Mountain Brook; Noah Small, Hoover; Harrison Sims, Homewood; Trent TrousdaleHuntsville; Chandler Voss, Hartselle. south Stephen Baker, St. Pauls; Hunter Baldwin, Pleasant House; Coleman BootheFairhope; Charles Hensley, St. Pauls; Will HowardUMS-Wright; Cole Komyati, Bayside Academy; Peyton McCart, Elba; Hank MinerFairhope; Jackson Rice, Dadeville; Jackson SharpVestavia Hills; Pack Stabler, St. Pauls; Andrew Whang, Alabama Christian.

