Smith claims WGCA All-America Honors





Nebraska Kate Smith honorable mention All-America awards from the Women’s Golf Coaches Association when the organization announced its annual awards on Friday, May 28. Smith, a fifth-year senior from Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, produced a historic season for the Huskers in 2020-21 by becoming Nebraska’s first Big Ten champion while leading Coach. Lisa Johnson ‘s Big Red to his first NCAA Regional appearance since 2008. Smith earned the first-team All-Big Ten honor for the second consecutive season, while also claiming a spot on the Big Ten All-Championship Team after firing a school-record torque of 64 (-8) in the final round at TPC River’s Bend in Maineville, Ohio, to storm to the crown of the conference with a victory in three strokes. “This honor marks the end of a great run for Kate,” said Johnson. “She came in this season with big goals, and one of them had to be remembered as one of the best wearing the ‘N’ and representing the Huskers. She’s engraved her name in the record books. and play a part in her amazing career. I am very happy for Kate, and she certainly deserved the recognition because she deserved it. “ Earlier in the season, Smith became the first Husker to compete in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. Her performance during the season earned her an invitation to play for the US team in the upcoming Palmer Cup at Rich Harvest Farms outside Chicago (June 11-13). Smith, who set Nebraska’s average career record (73.35) over 125 laps, produced 21 top-10 finishes in her career. She also holds the school record for best round (64, twice), 54-hole tournament score (202), and best season average (72.18, 2020) when she was named Nebraska’s first Big Ten Mary Fossum Award winner. In addition to her All-America appearances on the track, Smith was a 2020 WGCA Scholastic All-American and a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar. She is a four-time Academic All-Big Ten pick. In the community, Smith was one of only four Huskers in all sports to earn a Nebraska Heart & Soul Award 2021 for demonstrating superior character, integrity, initiative, responsibility and a real passion to represent Nebraska Athletics. Smith becomes the third Husker woman golfer in history to earn All-America accolades, joining All-American Sarah Sasse’s first team in 2003 and All-American Joanne Brooks in 1992. WGCA First-Team All-Americans Karen Fredgaard, Sophomore, Houston

Linn Grant, Sophomore, Arizona State

Rachel Heck, Freshman, Stanford (Player of the Year & Freshman of the Year)

Julia Johnson, Senior, Mississippi

Gina Kim, Junior, Duke

Ingrid Lindblad, Sophomore, Louisiana State

Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Sophomore, South Carolina

Emma Spitz, sophomore, UCLA

Maja Stark, Sophomore, Oklahoma State

Beatrice Wallin, Junior, Florida State

Angelina Ye, Sophomore, Stanford WGCA Second-Team All-Americans Jaravee Boonchant, Senior, Duke

Briana Chacon, Sophomore, Oregon

Lauren Hartlage, Redshirt Senior, Louisville

Yu-Sang Hou, Senior, Arizona

Irene Kim, Sophomore, Northwestern

Rachel Kuehn, Junior, Wake Forest

Agathe Laisne, Senior, Texas

Caley McGinty, Sophomore, Kent State

Kaitlyn Papp, Senior, Texas

Ana Pelaez, Senior, South Carolina

Erica Shepherd, Sophomore, Duke

Lauren Walsh, Sophomore, Wake Forest WGCA Honorable mention All-Americans Alyaa Abdulghany, sophomore, USC

Kajsa Arwefjall, sophomore, San Jose State

Phoebe Brinker, freshman, duke

Allisen Corpuz, Junior, USC

Isabella Fierro, Sophomore, Oklahoma State

Sara Kouskova, Junior, Texas

Ashley Lau, Junior, Michigan

Beth Lillie, Senior, Virginia

Ashley Menne, Freshman, Arizona State

Virunpat Olankitkunchai, Senior, Maryland

Emily Price, Junior, Kent State

Celina Sattelkau, Sophomore, Vanderbilt

Kate Smith , Senior, Nebraska Latanna Stone, Sophomore, Louisiana State

Kennedy Swann, Senior, Mississippi

Rina Tatematsu, Freshman, Oklahoma State

Teresa Toscano, Senior, South Dakota State







