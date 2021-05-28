Sports
Family from Jamaica promote their national cricket match on Cape Cod
What comes to mind when you think about sports on Cape Cod? The Cape Cod Baseball Leaguenow less than a month after the season opening is an obvious choice, or Cape High School Sports.
On the other hand, cricket probably wouldn’t come to mind. It is a sport with close ties to baseball and is popular around the world, but the few attempts at professional league in the United States have proved to be short lived.
If cricket ever takes off at the Cape, Centerville residents Oliver and Ashli Grant are arguably the biggest reasons why. The father-daughter duo grew up playing the sport in their native Jamaica, and Oliver recently started a women’s team, the Chickadees, from Woburn outside Boston.
The ‘all-rounder’ will compete for a national title
Ashli is what is known as an all-rounder, a player who can hit, fold and throw the ball, which is called in cricket bowling.
Ashli is aiming to become a national champion while competing in the National Youth Cricket League finals in Maryland.
My goal is to become the women’s national team, Ashli said. It’s very exciting. With all of the chaos from COVID happening, it’s an exciting thing. Last year everything was closed and I could not play or participate. I have a new drive to do better, to train and to get better.
Ashli was the head bowler for a champion boys’ team in Jamaica
As Ashlis team, the DareDevils, wins this weekend, she would become national champion in two different countries. She attended Enfield Primary and Infant School as a high school student in Jamaica, and in 2009 she was the lead bowler in a boys’ squad to win the all-island championship, the equivalent of a national title.
Ashli, 23, was unable to play for her high school, Mannings School, due to a lack of a girls’ team. Instead, she played for a local team called DW Peoples Choice, which competed from her home town of Westmoreland in western Jamaica.
She’s pretty good, said Oliver. In Jamaica we played at home, and when she was bowling, people would come by and just watch. (They say) Hey, look at that girl, look at that girl!
How is cricket played?
The bowler is arguably the most central defensive player in cricket, much like the pitcher in baseball. There are many ways to get a batter out in the sport, but one of the simplest is to throw the ball under the bat and hit the three vertical sticks behind the batter, called stumps, with enough force to force the little one out. horizontal sticks called bail.
Bowlers, batsmen and wickets
The stumps and braces together form a ‘wicket’. If the bowler hits the wicket successfully, the batter is out or dismissed.
I like to take wickets, Ashli said. It’s my favorite thing about being a bowler and learning how batsmen like to play a particular shot. I try to read how they play, and I try to bowl to distinguish it. I like to read the game.
Cricket is a very family activity for allowances. Oliver, 50 years old, has been Ashlis’s sole coach during her development.
He recalls that Ashli saw him playing in their yard when she was little and introduced her to the sport when she was about 8 years old.
I liked it right away because I think I was a natural, said Ashli. I just jumped in. The first time I held a ball I thought, wow.
Oliver has had much of his own success in the sport. He led his high school team, played for GC Foster College of Physical Education & Sport in Jamaica, and went on to run the athletic division of Knockalva Technical High School there as well.
Cricket is the number 1 sport in Jamaica apart from football and netball, he said. Everyone plays cricket. It’s a cheap sport. You can grab (and play in) a bat and a ball in any community, any road.
Oliver and his wife moved to the Cape five years ago, making them eligible for US citizenship. Oliver said that Ashli has not been long enough for this, but has permanent residency status.
Right now we’re playing in Centerville on the road right in front of our house, Oliver said.
The Chickadees will compete next time in July.
The goal is to one day start a cricket team at the Cape.
It’s a fast emerging game in the US right now, and I don’t see anything on the Cape, Oliver said. You can play on a beach. You can play anywhere.
Please contact Matt Goisman at [email protected]
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]