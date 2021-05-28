Sports
Tennis center will be ready for state tournaments
The Class 2A boys’ gathering starts Friday at the Veterans Memorial Tennis Center
Thursday, rain will fall on the tennis court of Veterans Memorial Tennis Center in southwest Cedar Rapids. City officials and others rushed to get the courts ready for the state tournament. (Jim Slosiarek / The Gazette)
CEDAR RAPIDS With a school year that started with a derecho and endured a pandemic, it’s no surprise that a lot of last minute work was needed to maintain the Class 2A boys state tennis tournament in Cedar Rapids.
After the spring season was canceled in 2019 due to COVID-19 restrictions, the local tennis community saw its best-known outdoor facility, the 12-court Veterans Memorial Tennis Center, devastated by last August’s derecho.
When the spring tennis season began, there was still plenty of work to be done to hold the state rally, which would start at 9:30 a.m. on Friday and conclude with the title games on Saturday afternoon. The Class 1A portion of the meeting will be held at Byrnes Park in Waterloo.
The Class 2A boys tennis tournament is held in Cedar Rapids on Fridays and Saturdays at the Veterans Memorial Tennis Center. (Jim Slosiarek / The Gazette)
“We’ve had a tremendous amount of cooperation from everyone in the city’s Parks and Recreation Division,” said Randy Krejci, who serves as measurement director. “We also received assistance from contractors and private companies who helped prepare the tennis center for this premier event.”
Lewie Curtis, who is the director of officials for the Iowa High School Athletic Association, is also the IHSAA director with responsibility for tennis. He paid a visit to Cedar Rapids last week to check the progress of the repairs.
On the face of it, there was some doubt as to whether or not the Cedar Rapids facility would be ready, he said. It was considered to build a facility in central Iowa, but that was primarily a Plan B option.
“The folks at the City of Cedar Rapids and the Visitor Information Center really made me feel like they could and would get the job done. but people are more comfortable with those uncomfortable problems. “
Many things had to be addressed in recent weeks, including repairs to much of the fencing, bringing back bleachers, repainting some markings on the court, and replacing or repairing other amenities needed for a tennis gathering. to organise.
“We even had to make sure that all the grass around the courts was mowed,” said Krejci. “We haven’t had any official meetings (since 2019). I know the venue will look good Friday morning.”
As for the tournament itself, it was seeded via Zoom calls earlier this week, a departure from previous years when seeds were decided on the morning of the meeting at a meeting of the coaches.
“That eliminates the length of the pre-tournament meeting,” said Krejci, pointing out that matches can start right on time.
Curtis expects a weekend of exciting play.
“We look forward to playing great tennis in a tennis community,” he said. “(We are grateful) to Cedar Rapids and Waterloo for taking on this role along with the many volunteers who will help make the tournament a success.”
Boys allows tennis at a glance
What: IHSAA stands singles and doubles championship
Sites: Class 2A, Veterans Memorial Tennis Center in Cedar Rapids; Class 1A, Byrnes Park in Waterloo.
When: Friday and Saturday, every day at 9:30 am
Admission: $ 10 per day. All tickets must be purchased through the IHSAA tickets page. All tickets are digital and available to take to sites via mobile download or printed sheet. Spectators will receive wristbands or passes once tickets have been scanned at each location. There are no restrictions on presence at either location. Wearing a mask is recommended but not mandatory.
No. 1 seeds
Class 2A Singles: Will Ecklund, Waukee
Class 2A doubles: Kaden Taylor / Quinn Monson, Waukee
Class 1A Singles: Cameron Luhring, Aplington-Parkersburg
Class 1A doubles: Matthew Schmit / Brady Horstmann, Cedar Rapids Xavier.
Other seeded Gazette players
Class 2A Singles: No. 4 Eli Young, Iowa City West
Class 2A doubles: No. 2 Mukundan Kasturirangan / Luca Chackalackal, Iowa City West; No. 3 Sudeep Gadde / Arwind Sivakumar, Linn-Mar
Class 1A doubles: No. 4 Gabe Anderson / Kaden Branum, Decorah
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]