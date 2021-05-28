Tennis center will be ready for state tournaments

Thursday, rain will fall on the tennis court of Veterans Memorial Tennis Center in southwest Cedar Rapids. City officials and others rushed to get the courts ready for the state tournament. (Jim Slosiarek / The Gazette)

CEDAR RAPIDS With a school year that started with a derecho and endured a pandemic, it’s no surprise that a lot of last minute work was needed to maintain the Class 2A boys state tennis tournament in Cedar Rapids.

After the spring season was canceled in 2019 due to COVID-19 restrictions, the local tennis community saw its best-known outdoor facility, the 12-court Veterans Memorial Tennis Center, devastated by last August’s derecho.

When the spring tennis season began, there was still plenty of work to be done to hold the state rally, which would start at 9:30 a.m. on Friday and conclude with the title games on Saturday afternoon. The Class 1A portion of the meeting will be held at Byrnes Park in Waterloo.

“We’ve had a tremendous amount of cooperation from everyone in the city’s Parks and Recreation Division,” said Randy Krejci, who serves as measurement director. “We also received assistance from contractors and private companies who helped prepare the tennis center for this premier event.”

Lewie Curtis, who is the director of officials for the Iowa High School Athletic Association, is also the IHSAA director with responsibility for tennis. He paid a visit to Cedar Rapids last week to check the progress of the repairs.

On the face of it, there was some doubt as to whether or not the Cedar Rapids facility would be ready, he said. It was considered to build a facility in central Iowa, but that was primarily a Plan B option.

“The folks at the City of Cedar Rapids and the Visitor Information Center really made me feel like they could and would get the job done. but people are more comfortable with those uncomfortable problems. “

Many things had to be addressed in recent weeks, including repairs to much of the fencing, bringing back bleachers, repainting some markings on the court, and replacing or repairing other amenities needed for a tennis gathering. to organise.

“We even had to make sure that all the grass around the courts was mowed,” said Krejci. “We haven’t had any official meetings (since 2019). I know the venue will look good Friday morning.”

As for the tournament itself, it was seeded via Zoom calls earlier this week, a departure from previous years when seeds were decided on the morning of the meeting at a meeting of the coaches.

“That eliminates the length of the pre-tournament meeting,” said Krejci, pointing out that matches can start right on time.

Curtis expects a weekend of exciting play.

“We look forward to playing great tennis in a tennis community,” he said. “(We are grateful) to Cedar Rapids and Waterloo for taking on this role along with the many volunteers who will help make the tournament a success.”