Sports
Petition to save RMU’s hockey programs counts more than 11,000 signatures – CBS Pittsburgh
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A petition to save hockey at RMU has already collected over 11,000 signatures and it’s all about it.
The “SAVE Robert Morris Hockey” is in response to the university’s announcement Wednesday that it is discontinuing its NCAA Division I men’s and women’s ice hockey teams.
“Canceling the hockey programs 4 months before the start of the season with a tweet and no advance warning to players or coaches is unacceptable,” wrote one of the petition signatories.
“I play football at RMU and I know as well as everyone else that the hockey teams have to be 1000% separate from the university. What happened is unfair and should be reversed immediately, ”said another.
And another signatory: “I have been supporting RMU since our son played football for four years. It is detrimental to future donations and also to attendance. Big mistake.”
University officials say the move is part of a new strategy as they enter their 100th anniversary year. In a press release, RMU said the steps “aim to position the university as one of the most flexible and professionally oriented schools in the country.”
KDKA spoke to several RMU ice hockey players who have just graduated, and they said it is a devastating blow to everyone involved in the program and the fans.
RMU says it will honor all scholarships current student athletes have and help those who wish to transfer.
Robert Morris’s hockey program has now hosted the Frozen Four twice at the PPG Paints Arena, including the 2021 tournament just a few months ago.
The women’s team also produced goalkeeper Brianne McLaughlin. She was added to the Team USA ice hockey team for the 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympics.
