Pub Of The Week: Tony Leonard reviews Edinburgh Castle, Brunswick





Edinburgh Castle Hotel 9386 7580

www.edinburghcastle.net.au True? 681 Sydney Road, Brunswick. When? May 7, 2021. EVENT LOCATION An absolute treasure trove of pub life in the Northern Suburbs, Edinburgh Castle prides itself on being the longest-standing / continuously operating pub in the area at over 150 years. And whoever comes to the pub for the first time would be right to think that not much has been done inside during the centenary of serving beer and food to the good folks of the area who depend on tram line 19 or Upfield line to get around. (You just don’t drive up and down Sydney Rd if you can avoid it!). But that’s the attraction here. As you enter from the corner of Albion you are met by a cavernous huge horseshoe displaying and serving a different mix of beer, heavily leaning Craft. Pass through the pub and step back in time as huge rooms for dining, live music, pool and table tennis. (Yes, and I’m not sure why you’d have one, but somehow on the EC it’s not out of place). There is even a discreet space that can accommodate just two people and is separated by a table carved into the brickwork outside. And at the back is the creeping tree-filled beer garden, the expansive space of which belies its surroundings while the units / construction continues at a breakneck pace. Are you a fan of Supertramp, the Crisis album cover? Which crisis? perfectly reflects the look and feel of the beer garden. Great menu, different, reasonably priced, appeals to all tastes and preferences. The music from the bar fills the beer garden about 20 meters away, and you iron it and enjoy. Within two minutes you get what the EC is all about: a pub that fits perfectly in the suburbs. EAT DRINK The spicy menu is divided into Shares / Mains / Classics / Burgers / Pizza. They all have a point of difference, and are generously and completely gilded. Cauliflower, Zucchini & Broccoli Fritters with Basil Mayo ($ 10) or Crab Crumpets, homemade oven baked with, creme fraiche roasted onion, herbs and aged balsamic vinegar are a few entrees to consider. Several main dishes, such as Pad See Ew Noodles (18), portobello mushrooms, seasonal vegetables, fried tofu, Thai style stir-fry sauce, bean sprouts, cilantro, crushed peanuts and lime, sits next to the Hot N Spicy Parma, a fillet of free range chicken garnished with Napoli sauce, ham, hot sauce, jalapenos, mozzarella, served with fries and salad. (25). And the pub caters to all your dietary needs. As extensive as any pub (or restaurant) anywhere. They are; V Vegetarian / VG Vegan / DF Dairy Free / GF Gluten Free / NF Nut Free / VGO Vegan Option / DFO Dairy Free Option / GAFO Garlic Free Option / OFO Onion Free Option. Yes. Beer options include Coburg lager (a local hero), Boat Rocker, Young Henrys, Keiju, Prancing Pony etc. Etc. The wine list is interesting, priced around the average (12pg / 55 / btle) for pubs, and features smaller producers such as Valentine, Nomad Syrah and Pachamama. The average prices are; Entrees – $ 13

Mains – $ 25

Dessert – $ 10 Was tried; Steamed sliders w tempura smoked tofu, vegan kimchi, chipotle Aioli & fresh Asian seasoning Korean steamed bun. 2 / $ 10. Large sliders, excellent mix of flavors, generously served.

Falafel burger w beet bun, homemade falafel, tzatziki, sauerkraut, lettuce & tabouli. $ 18 different, juicy tasty burger, big size again, great to have a drink with in the beer garden.

w beet bun, homemade falafel, tzatziki, sauerkraut, lettuce & tabouli. $ 18 different, juicy tasty burger, big size again, great to have a drink with in the beer garden. Steak and Ale Pie w Mashed potatoes, Greek salad and gravy. $ 18. Big tap to the kitchen to go to the trouble of making it completely enrobed. Extra credit for making a Greek salad instead of a typical join the dots. Good pie, good flavors. RESUME Meal deals, live music, trivia, and a 7 day open door policy from noon (increasingly rare in the inner suburbs that don’t do TAB / Pokies) fill out the hospitality package. And dogs? Well it couldn’t / couldn’t be a proper suburban pub without our best friend to join us. Baz, a German Shepherd, was dog of the month in April. For observation only, the manic destruction of major Melbourne suburban pubs in units has subsided. Considering the size of the block, one can only wonder what the owners have hit back to make this block act as it has been since the mid-1800s. Thank you. Gloriously grungy. May Edinburgh Castle never change. SCORE: 14/20

