Ibrahima Konate’s move to Liverpool is just a reward for the hard-working French U21 star

All Ibrahima Konate wanted was not to disappoint his father. When the French defender joined Sochaux at the age of 14, he left Paris, his family, his friends and his municipal estate in the 11th arrondissement – everything he’d ever known – his father said to him, “Become a good person. Don’t cheat, be good.” The elder Konate didn’t really care if his son became a professional player; all he wanted was for Ibrahima not to forget the values ​​he had been taught.

Konate has never forgotten that day. He vowed to make it work so that his father, unable to travel due to an illness, could see him on TV.

Leaving home at a young age is never easy, and the highly competitive nature of a football academy can lead to all kinds of pressures, distractions and disappointments. Still, Konate managed, making his first-team debut for Sochaux in 2017 and joining RB Leipzig later that year, where he has spent the past four seasons.

“I didn’t know what it took to make it, but I knew what not to do,” Ibrahima often says. And his dad can be really proud today. Eight years since then, his son, who has just turned 22, has been a Liverpool player – his five-year deal was announced by both clubs on Friday – but more importantly, he’s a good person.

It never went easy for the central defender, who is preparing for France’s U-21 Euros quarter-final against the Netherlands on May 31. Noon ET, stream LIVE on ESPN3 – France is the favorite to win the tournament. Before Sochaux signed him, Konate hadn’t really been noticed by other top European, or even French, clubs. He started his career as a striker, copying his game on Brazil’s Ronaldo by watching videos of him on YouTube for hours on end, but he struggled to reproduce in matches what he did during practice or even with his friends further down his block.

In fact, Konate admits that he wasn’t much into football anyway. However, he loved a Frisbee! Ultimately, the transition to the No. 10 “playmaker role” and then back to a defensive midfield position helped immensely. He had all the skills needed for that difficult role: he was tall and assertive, but quick on his feet and technically in possession. Once settled in Sochaux, he became exceptional; they took him to the central defense and he never looked back.

“He had such a great natural talent, with incredible physical abilities. But the most important thing was that he always listened and worked hard. Nothing stopped him from reaching the top. He was so determined. He didn’t want to let anyone down. especially his dad. Now he deserves everything he gets, “Eric Hely, his coach at Sochaux, told ESPN.

Konate played four seasons, including injuries, for RB Leipzig and is all too well prepared for the challenges of Liverpool and the Premier League. Boris Streubel / Getty Images

The other thing you should know about Konate is its ambition. It’s what French star Kylian Mbappé always says: age doesn’t matter. If you are good enough you play, you play and you go higher.

Konate’s progress has been fast, direct and impressive: Paris FC, Sochaux, RB Leipzig and now Liverpool. Every time he faced new challenges, new obstacles and every time he took the opportunity, he improved his game and reached the next level. Even a persistent hip injury in Germany, which caused him to miss much of the 2019-2020 season – a flare-up also caused him to miss two months in winter – didn’t slow him down.

Before agreeing to Liverpool, he spoke with manager Jurgen Klopp, who has been monitoring his progress for a while, along with key decision-makers in the club’s scouting division. The young Frenchman was not sure about playing time or that he would start every game, but the extra competition does not deter him. He has a lot of respect for Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips, even though he’s headed to Anfield with the intention of becoming a fixture in their backline.

Konate continued his football education under Julian Nagelsmann at RB Leipzig. He improved a lot when it came to tactical acumen, as Leipzig routinely switched between a behind-three and a behind-four. His decision-making also got better and coaches feel he is now ready to take it one step further. He would answer that he was born ready, but he will take on the double challenge of assimilating with the Premier League and a high-pressure club like Liverpool with focus and drive, as always. Other top clubs such as Manchester United were interested, but once Klopp comes on the phone, you don’t say no.

This week, while training at Clairefontaine with his U-21 France teammates, Konate saw friend and Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, who was just like him – a fixture with the U-21s – before being called up by Didier Deschamps for the senior team at this summer’s Euros. That is now the next step for Konate: after Dayot Upamecano, his former RB Leipzig teammate who already has three international matches with the A-team, and Kounde to Blues at the highest level. To do that, he has to have a big impact on Anfield.