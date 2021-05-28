Ravi Shastri has built confidence in the Indian cricket team: Monty Panesar





Former England cricketer Monty Panesar praised Team India head coach Ravi Shastri and shared his views on the 59-year-old’s current coaching term. Under Shastri, India played a fearless brand of cricket as they beat Australia in their den in the back-to-back Border Gavaskar Trophy. In Test cricket, the Asian Giants hold the No. 1 ICC Test ranking in the latest annual update for the fifth consecutive year. Panesar made a huge claim that the current Indian team is more of “Ravi Shastri’s team than Virat Kohli’s.” “If you analyze India’s performance in recent months, you can see that it belongs more to Ravi Shastri’s team than Virat Kohli. At least that’s what I feel, ”Monty Panesar told IndiaToday. The former England spinner put even more emphasis on the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21, where India returned to the series after a disastrous defeat in the opening test. Panesar said it was Shastri who got the job done for India against the powerful Australian team, as Kohli was not part of the team after the opening match. “It is Ravi Shastri who has built a confidence in this Indian cricket team. What they achieved in Australia after the infamous ’36’ in Adelaide is quite a miracle. They won the series, although their charismatic captain Virat Kohli did not play for the rest of the series and India continued to lose players through injury. “It was Shastri who did the job for India against Australia, also in their backyard,” said Panesar. With Shastri at the helm, India also advanced to the final of the inaugural World Test Championship, where they will play against New Zealand next month. During the WTC final, Panesar believes India should play both Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin in the crucial clash. “India has to play both Jadeja and Ashwin. There is no one better than these two in the world right now. They bowl in partnership, understand each other’s play and are generally savvy cricketers, ”said Panesar.







