Don’t sleep on Jordan Loves fantasy football value when it starts in 2021

It’s time we had a serious discussion about Jordan Love.

After an interview with Kenny Mayne on Monday, Aaron Rodgers’ stance on returning to the Green Bay Packers still seems murky. He didn’t say if he wanted to go through his troubles with the team and come back, but he didn’t pull Julio either and said he was out of here.

So if Rodgers sits for the year or ends up being shared with another team, that makes Love the starting quarterback in Green Bay and therefore a potential fantasy QB option.

Of course we have zero NFL tape on Jordan Love or even a still of him on the sidelines at a game last year. The Packers either didn’t want to throw love at the wolves if Rodgers was injured in 2020, or they tried to make sure his trade value remained impeccable. I’m not sure what I believe more, but either option suggests that Packers coaching brass didn’t think Love gave the Packers a better chance of winning than Tim Boyle.

There are other caveats to Loves’ absences last season that I think are worth mentioning for this discussion. Much of what the Packers did last off-season suggested they were preparing for a tougher fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic that changed preparation plans. Packers 2020’s free agents were less splashy than 2019, signing only low-risk FAs on distress positions, though the salary cap also affected those plans.

The next caveat is that there really wasn’t a chance that would give Love a chance to show off his talent, other than kneeling. Rodgers played at MVP level and the attack line kept him cleaner than he ever was. In addition, the Packers had no games if they wanted to get the field advantage of one seed and at home. In week 17, the only way the Packers could keep one seed without winning was if the Saints won and the Seahawks not. It was important for the Packers to keep their foot on the gas.

He loves the 2019 season at Utah State, and hasn’t seen the field at all in 2020, which has left people forgetting what kind of prospect he was after his sophomore year. Love is stately at 64,225 pounds, but it’s also a QB with a lot of athleticism. He has undeniable arm strength and can cast from multiple platforms, something that has gained tremendous popularity among experts in recent years. For what it’s worth, Chris Simms had Love as the # 3 QB prospect last year, behind Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert but ahead of Tua Tagovailoa. Pro Football Networks Brad Kelly also had Love as the # 3 QB, ahead of Herbert.

Obviously, rankings after concept don’t matter much, but it’s a good reminder that many believed Love was an intriguing prospect that some thought could make it into the top 10.

Considering the Packers # 1 ranking by DVOA last season, it’s fair to wonder if Love can slide anywhere between the QB10 and QB12. Rodgers finished as QB3 last year, but his lack of work on the ground and rushing TDs kept him from being QB1 despite throwing 48 TDs with just five tips.

Love has the ability to create out of pocket and make a profit with its feet and the list of top 10 fantasy QBs is full of guys doing just that. Half of the top ten won at least 400m in a rush, while only three other QBs outside of the top 10 had 400m on the ground Cam Newton QB16, Daniel Jones QB24 and Taysom Hill QB29 all with conditions that Love can avoid.

What Jordan Love will have to do to become a good player and a good fantasy prospect is keep his sales low. His jump from six interceptions in his second season to 17 in his senior year at Utah State makes him such a big prospect. He had a lack of talent around him there and a coaching change that implemented a new offense, but his decision-making suggested a QB relying too heavily on his arm talent and lagging behind in the processing.

Still, the top-15 fantasy QBs are littered with guys who threw double-digit picks last season. In fact, only six out of 15 didn’t. The difference will be if Love can keep that double digit closer to 10 than 15, which may be asking a lot.

Rodgers isn’t gone yet, but if the future is to be now, Jordan Love may just be good enough. He’s having a really (really) low season this year and Kyle Shanahan’s onslaught has even made guys like CJ Beathard and Nick Mullens look like competent starters. Plus, hell has great guns and an insulting line that should save him a lot of time.

There will be a lot of highs and lows with Love, but those highs look like they’re going to be a lot of fun with his YOLO deep shots and off-platform throws. If Rodgers retires or makes his way out of Green Bay, don’t be afraid to get Love in your checkers this year as he should be able to give you a top 15 production.