Explained: why a new spider cricket from Chhattisgarh could be an important discovery





Jayanti is the twelfth subgenus, or species, of cricket, identified under the genus Arachnomimus Saussure, 1897. Found in the Kurra Caves of Chhattisgarh in April 2021 by a team of zoologists led by Dr. Ranjana Jaiswara from the Panjab Department of Zoology University, Chandigarh, the new underclass Jayanti was named after Professor Jayant Biswas, one of the foremost cave explorers in the country, who helped the team. The new find was published this month in the reputed Zootaxa magazine. Newsletter| Click to get the best explanation of the days in your inbox What is Arachnomimus Saussure, 1897? Arachnomimus is the genus name that Swiss entomologist Henri Louis Frdric de Saussure gave to spider-like crickets in 1878. The word Arachnomimus is derived from two Ancient Greek words (arkhn, meaning “spider”) and (mmos, meaning “imitator, actor”). This is appropriate because crickets of this group are commonly referred to as spider crickets due to their smaller body size and long legs. How is the newly discovered subgenus different? The newly discovered subclass, Indimimus, differs from the two subclasses, Arachnomimus and Euarachnomimus, because of its male genital structure, Dr. Jaiswara explains. Insects have a lock-and-key genital structure that is unique to each subgenus. Genus and subgenus are taxonomic levels created by taxonomists to classify organisms. A gender is represented by a series of diagnostic characters. Certain variations in characters force taxonomists to divide the gender into subgenus and to document the variation. Why is the discovery so important? Crickets are notable for their loud calls, especially at night. Male crickets produce this sound by rubbing their wings together to attract females. The females listen for these calls using ears on their legs and approach the males for mating and reproduction. Interestingly, males of the new Jayanti subgenus cannot produce sound and their females do not have ears. The crickets were found on the walls of the Kurra caves that have no light inside. They can communicate by hitting their stomach or any other body part on the cave walls. Vibration communication is one of the softest but fastest modes of signal transmission. Further studies of their vibrational communication skills could help design hearing aids for people that can pick up the quietest signals and amplify them into audible hearing ranges, the researchers explain. BECOME A MEMBER NOW: The Express Explained Telegram Channel Could there be more subgroups waiting to be discovered? With the discovery of Jayanti from India, the genus Arachnomimus is now known from 12 species. The distribution of these species is very wide, ranging from Brazil to Malaysia. In India, the diversity of spider crickets is still unexplored. Since India is home to four biodiversity hotspots and all hotspots have unexplored caves, there is considerable scope for many more discoveries. “So far only 1 percent of the total caves in India have been explored. Areas such as the Northeast have thousands of caves with tremendous potential for discovery, ”added Dr. Bis was ready.

