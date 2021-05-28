2021 Cy-Hawk football game on September 11 earns 2:30 pm ABC TV slot





The Cy-Hawk football game got major national buzz on Thursday. The September 11 game at Jack Trice Stadium will be shown on ABC television, and will take place at the coveted 2:30 pm timeslot. The Cyclones-Hawkeyes game has never rivaled two rated teams, but it will likely happen this season. Iowa State could be a top-10 team to start the season, while Iowa could be one of the top 15. The season opening game of Iowa in the United States against Northern Iowa on Sept. 4 at Jack Trice Stadium also kicks off at 2:30 p.m. and is on ESPN-Plus. More:Matt Campbell and the NFL: What about the Iowa state coach turning down a mega offer? For years, day-after-Thanksgiving games were considered a must-watch TV, and the state of Iowa now has one too. The Thanksgiving weekend game against TCU at Jack Trice Stadium has been pushed forward one day to Friday, November 26. It starts at 3:00 PM or 3:30 PM and is broadcast by FOX or FS1. The Cyclones another non-conference game, September 18 at UNLV, starts at 9:30 p.m. on the CBS Sports Network. More:Kick-time, TV channel announced for Iowa State football at UNLV Iowa State Football Schedule 2021 Sept 4: vs. UNI (ESPN-Plus), 2:30 PM Sept 11th: vs. Iowa (ABC), 2:30 p.m. Sept 18: at UNLV (CBS Sports Network), 9.30pm Sept 25: at Baylor, TBA 2 Oct.: vs. Kansas, TBA 16 Oct.: at Kansas State, TBA 23 Oct.: vs. Oklahoma State, TBA 30 Oct.: in West Virginia, TBA November 6: vs. Texas, TBA November 13: at Texas Tech, TBA November 20th: at Oklahoma, TBA November 26: vs. TCU (Fox or FS1), 3 or 3:30 pm December 4: Big 12 Championship Iowa State columnist Randy Peterson has written for the Des Moines Register for six decades. Reach him up [email protected], 515-284-8132, and on Twitter at @RandyPete.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos