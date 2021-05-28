Highland’s Elijah Hadler is set to compete in the boys’ state tournament

Highland sophomore Elijah Hadler will compete in his first Division I state tournament for boys in Mason this weekend.

The surname Hadler is synonymous with tennis at Highland High School as his older siblings Danielle, Nicole, Joshua, Isaac and Emily each played for the Hornets.

Highland coach Lisa Reynolds has coached all six of Elizabeth and Gary Hadler’s children and is excited to see what Elijah can do this weekend at the Boys State tennis tournament at the Lindner Family Tennis Center.

The Division I and Division II state tournaments begin on Friday in Mason, then the semi-final and final round matches are scheduled for Saturday in Mason.

Elijah Hadler has a record of 26-1 in singles this season and went 2-1 in doubles with teammate AJ Cooper.

“What helps him win, especially the bigger games, is his steady game,” Reynolds said of Hadler. “It’s very consistent and it’s not hot and cold. It’s just stable.”

Hadler’s lone loss in singles was last Saturday against Cleveland St. Ignatius senior Nate Day in the Division I district singles final at Springside Racquet Club in Akron. Day, anElyria sectional champion, defeated Hadler 6-3, 6-4 in the final round.

Hadler, the Akron sectional singles champion, earned a spot in the district final by beating enemies of Jackson, Mayfield and Solon in the tournament.

“It was clear from the very beginning that his movement is better than most players,” said Reynolds. “He has a feeling of moving forward. He goes to the net and he finishes really smoothly. He has great hands and a really solid mind. … Elijah is an all-star player. He can play from any part of the game. contest. court. “

Not only is Hadler a tennis player, he is also a competitive runner for Highland’s cross-country and track and field teams. He competed in the cross country meet and is also a regional qualifier in athletics.

Reynolds said she enjoyed coaching Elijah, as did each of his five older siblings. Emily Hadler graduated from Highland in 2020 with a career record of 129-21. She advanced to the Division I state tournament in singles as a sophomore and in doubles with Rachel Fannin as a junior and senior.

“One of my first memories of Elijah was a three or four year old boy hitting a ball against a curtain at Paramount Tennis Club while his sister was training,” said Reynolds. “He’s got a racket in his hands because he can probably walk.”

Other qualifiers for the region

Hadler is one of nine local boy tennis players participating in the state tournament.

Walsh Jesuit teammates Ben Cors and Caleb Miller are returning to Mason with coach Rocco Cona to compete in the doubles league after qualifying for the 2019 state doubles tournament.

Jackson advanced two doubles teams to the Division I state tournament with the tandem of Alvin Altman and Ryan Kelley and the duo of Lucas Immel and Arjun Krishnamurthi.

The Division II state tournament is scheduled for Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy, teammates Alex Stout and Luke Thelander.

Walsh’s Miller and Cors won a Division I district doubles title at Springside Racquet Club in Akron last Saturday with a 7-6, 6-2 victory over Altman and Kelley.

Cors and Miller competed in the district tournament as champions in Akron’s sectional doubles. Miller, a junior, and Cors, a senior, defeated opponents from Solon, Cleveland St. Ignatius, and Hunting Valley University School in earlier rounds of the district tournament.

Altman is a sophomore and Kelley is a junior. The tandem won a Canton sectional doubles title and went on to earn a spot in the district final by defeating enemies of Walsh Jesuit, Hunting Valley University School and St. Ignatius.

Jackson’s Immel and Krishnamurthi finished sixth in the district tournament to hit their ticket for Mason. Immel is a junior and Krishnamurthi is a senior.

CVCA’s Stout and Thelander, both seniors, finished third in the Division II district doubles tournament on Saturday at Springside Racquet Club in Akron. Stout and Thelander lost 1-6, 1-6 in the semifinals to Orange district senior Josh Nwaozuzu and freshman Chika Nwaozuzu, the eventual district champion.

Stout and Thelander defeated Gates Mills opponents Hawken and Canton Central Catholic, then closed the tournament with losses to the Dutch champions and another tandem to Hawken.

