Buffalo Bills renews long snapper Reid Ferguson with a three-year deal

ORCHARD PARK, NY – DECEMBER 08: Reid Ferguson # 69 of the Buffalo Bills watches a second quarter field goal against the Baltimore Ravens at New Era Field on December 8, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. Baltimore beats Buffalo 24-17. (Photo by Brett Carlsen / Getty Images)

When the best players on the Buffalo Bills are often discussed, the long snapper is usually not included in that discussion. In recent seasons, there may be no better long snapper in the NFL than Reid Ferguson.

The accounts recognize what they have in the often-overlooked position and they have signed Ferguson to one three-year extension on Friday that will keep him in Buffalo for the 2024 season. The Bills who started long snapper entered the last year of his current deal.

Ferguson joined the Buffalo Bills in 2016 as an undrafted free agent, but was released before the start of the season. He returned to the organization halfway through the season as a member of the exhibition team.

The Bills re-signed Ferguson to a post-season futures / reserves contract and as of 2017 he was named the team’s starting long snapper, a position he has held every season since then.

He has appeared in 64 games in that play and has seven tackles in total. However, the reason he is one of the best in the game is his consistency in point and field goal attempts. According to Sal Capaccio, Ferguson has taken 549 more photos in the past four seasons.

As of 2017, The Bills have combined 549 points, field goals and extra points. Reid Ferguson got hold of them all without a hitch. No false snaps in 549 attempts. Impressive. #NotAJinxJustRelevantInfo – Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) May 28, 2021

This is one aspect of the game that is often overlooked and is incredibly important to the success of the team. The reason is that if Reid Ferguson fouls on a shot for a field goal, he can take points off the board for the bills.

On the other hand, if Ferguson did a bad shot on a punt attempt, it will likely put the other team in a great field position that is likely to get them points.

This may not seem like a significant deal, but overall, Reid Ferguson was a player the Bills didn’t want to leave with what he’s adding to this team.