Should the dolphins be concerned about Tua Tagovailoa and his playbook?

During a conference call with the media earlier this week, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said last year that he did not know the playbook. Is that a cause for concern? Maybe just a break?

There has been a lot in the media about Tagovailoa and how he will never become the player the Miami Dolphins thought they were drafting. Some have taken it upon themselves to shout everything he does wrong. Speaking to the media this week, he was not doing himself a favor.

Our own Jeremy Klump took it as a positive in his latest article, saying fans should rave about the transparency. Do they really have to do that?

Personally, I was never a fan of Tua coming out of college. That’s well documented, but I’m still considered a “Tua-Homer” by many, that’s not the case, but I think we have yet to see the tip of what he can become.

That said, should Dolphins fans and the Dolphins be at least a little concerned? Yes, they should. I remember Ryan Tannehill getting to see his rookie season talking to Matt Moore on HBO’s Hard Knocks and not knowing which teams were in the AFC East or the other divisions. Moore looked shocked. You start with QB and say he didn’t know the playbook? We should also be shocked.

Tagovailoa said he was uncomfortable changing the play on the line of scrimmage, even when he knew it wouldn’t work. He was uncomfortable with controlling plays, warning plays. He said he was just trying to make it work. When the answers were followed up and asked for further elaboration, Tagovailoa said this.

“What I’m really saying is that I didn’t necessarily know the playbook very well; and that is nobody’s fault but my fault. Our play calls were easy when I was in. I had no warnings and controls, while now I feel more comfortable, and now I can maneuver through these things a little bit. – Transcripts from the Miami Dolphins PC.

This does confirm that when Tagovailoa was in the game, Chan Gailey’s playcalling seemed much easier than it was with Ryan Fitzpatrick in the game. Some have speculated that Tagovailoa’s comments were more or less in order not to throw Gailey under the bus, but I don’t think that’s the case.

As Dolphins fans, we tend to overlook comments like this one, but as Brian Catanzaro or OnTheFinSide podcast on Twitter points out, if this were a Jets fan making these comments we’d all laugh. And he is 100% right.

So should the dolphins be concerned? I’m not too sure they should be. An honest boy, Tagovailoa excelled at all stages of his career, but fought setbacks in each of those stages. Between the COVID situation last low season, the lack of off-season work on the field and his recovery from the hip injury, it seems he has lost the quality opportunity to learn more from the playbook and it is much harder to learn it on then put paper into practice on a practice field.

The dolphins don’t have to worry until we see what he’s doing this year. He has put a rose in his brain this year and if he doesn’t know the playbook again, this is 100% for him again and at that point the dolphins should start to worry, but that is still a bit far away. I would like to think that Tua is sitting there saying, “That wasn’t a smart thing to say” and using that as more self-motivation to get better.

I wouldn’t read too much into it for now, but I’m not sure I agree with Jeremy that he’s thrilled with his transparency. I’m probably going to adjust the microscope a little bit. You can’t ignore the fact that he hasn’t thrown anyone under the bus, that he has taken full responsibility for what happened last year, and is using it to get better. Should the dolphins be concerned? No. Do the fans have to? No.