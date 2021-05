Sweets and snacks at Cricket and Fig | What is cooking

Chocolate has always been a hobby for chefs Randy Page. Page graduated from the Culinary Institute of America, taught himself to be a chocolatier and gave his creations to friends and family for years. The resident of Charlotte, North Carolina, has always wanted to open a chocolate and dessert cafe. After leaving Sodexo in 2018, he decided to take the plunge and open Cricket and Fig in November 2019 at 5800 S. Lewis Ave., Suite 131. The store named after his two dogs sells two dozen types of handmade chocolates , all with Valrhona chocolate, considered the best chocolate in the world by many of the world’s top confectioners, Page adds. In addition to the chocolate selection, Page developed a lunch menu with pastas, salads, cheeseburgers, a grilled cheese and a dish of the day. The simple comfort food is done right, he says. Proven popular is the Friday steak sandwich special: an 8-ounce sous-vide New York strip featuring Point Reyes blue cheese and caramelized onions ($ 14.50). Page believes in using the best ingredients. Cricket and Fig brews Illy coffee and uses quality ingredients for all of its dishes. Much of my career has been in fine dining, eating at many of the finest restaurants, and I have a deep passion for good food and the finer things in life, he says. All of the restaurant’s baked goods are made from scratch, along with ice cream and sorbets on the menu. A big hit were the Toast-Your-Own Smores with Tempered Milk Chocolate, Homemade Graham Crackers, and Homemade Marshmallows ($ 12). Cricket and Fig, which hosts live music nights on the second and fourth Friday of each month, is open Monday through Thursday from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm; 8 am-8pm, Friday Saturday.

