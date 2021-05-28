Kick-off times set for Arkansas soccer games against Rice, Georgia Southern





FAYETTEVILLE On Thursday, two more kick-off moments were announced for football games in Arkansas in 2021. The Razorbacks, entering their second season under coach Sam Pittman, are scheduled to play against Rice on September 4 at 1:00 PM and on September 18 at 3:00 PM in Georgia Southern. Both games will be played in Fayetteville. The Georgia Southern game will be shown on SEC Network and the Rice game will be broadcast via an internet stream on ESPN + and SEC Network +. The SEC is in the first season of an agreement that will allow ESPN + to stream one non-conference home football game per year for each SEC program. In 2021, the ESPN + stream will also be accessible via SEC Network +, similar to Arkansas baseball games not broadcast by a network. A subscription is required to watch the Arkansas-Rice game, either from ESPN + or from a TV provider that includes ESPN programming. The game can be accessed through the ESPN app or WatchESPN.com. ESPN previously announced that the Razorbacks’ home game against Texas will begin at 6 p.m. on September 11. CBS announced a 2:30 p.m. start time for Arkansas’s Nov. 26 game against Missouri. September 2 (Thursday) Bowling Green in Tennessee, SEC Network, 7pm September 4th La Monroe, Kentucky, SEC Network, 11am Rice in Arkansas, ESPN + / SEC Network +, 1:00 p.m. Alabama vs. Miami (Atlanta), ABC, 2:30 PM La. Tech at Mississippi State, ESPNU, 3 p.m. Central Michigan, Missouri, SEC Network, 3:00 p.m. Eastern Illinois in South Carolina, ESPN + / SEC Network +, 6:00 pm Akron in Auburn, ESPN + / SEC Network +, 6pm Georgia vs. Clemson (Charlotte), ABC, 6:30 pm Florida Atlantic in Florida, SEC Network, 6:30 pm Kent State, Texas A&M, ESPNU, 7:00 PM East Tennessee at Vanderbilt, ESPN + / SEC Network +, 7:00 PM LSU at UCLA, FOX, 7:30 PM September 6 (Monday) Ole Miss vs. Louisville (Atlanta), ESPN, 7 p.m. September 11 State of Alabama in Auburn, SEC network, 11am Pittsburgh in Tennessee, ESPN, 11am Florida in South Florida, ABC, 11am South Carolina in East Carolina, ESPN2, 11am UAB in Georgia, ESPN2, 2:30 PM Texas A&M vs Colorado (Denver), FOX, 2:30 PM Mercer in Alabama, SEC Network, 3 p.m. Texas in Arkansas, ESPN, 6:00 p.m. NC State in Mississippi State, ESPN2 or ESPNU, 6:00 PM Missouri, Kentucky, SEC Network, 6:30 p.m. Austin Peay at Ole Miss, ESPN + / SEC Network +, 6:30 pm McNeese State on LSU, ESPN + / SEC Network +, 7pm Vanderbilt in Colorado State, CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m. September 18th New Mexico at Texas A&M, SEC Network, 11am Chattanooga in Kentucky, ESPN + / SEC Network +, 11am Southeast Missouri in Missouri, ESPN + / SEC Network +, 11am Tennessee Tech in Tennessee, ESPN + / SEC Network +, 11am Alabama in Florida, CBS, 2:30 p.m. Georgia Southern in Arkansas, SEC Network, 3 p.m. Mississippi State in Memphis, ESPN2, 3 p.m. South Carolina in Georgia, ESPN, 6 p.m. Central Michigan at LSU, SEC Network, 6:30 PM Auburn in Penn State, ABC, 6:30 pm Tulane at Ole Miss, ESPN2, 7pm Stanford in Vanderbilt, ESPNU, 7pm October 9 CBS Doubleheader, 2:30 PM CBS Doubleheader, 7 p.m. October 16 CBS Doubleheader, 11am CBS Doubleheader, 2:30 PM 30 October Georgia vs Florida (Jacksonville), CBS, 2:30 p.m. November 25 (Thursday) Ole Miss at Mississippi State, ESPN, 6:30 p.m. November 26 (Friday) Missouri in Arkansas, CBS, 2:30 p.m. December 4th SEC Football Championship Game, CBS, 3 p.m.

