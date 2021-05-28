Roger Penske welcomes 135,000 fans, relationship with Mayor Hogsett

INDIANAPOLIS Roger Penske rarely sits still, is not easily satisfied and is probably two steps ahead of the most progressive executive.

The owner of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which took over the Racing Capital of the World two months before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, is happy to answer questions about Sundays running the Indianapolis 500, the largest one-day gathering of people in the world since the start of the pandemic. But it’s not even close to its sole focus.

My main concern now is: what have we missed? Penske told a media scrum Friday morning during Team Penskes’ media breakfast at IMS. I’m not sure I’ve had a chance to say, Hey, I’m on a straight path now. I’m not sure where the next turn is. But it pays off. We have to get the pandemic behind us. We have to arrange our TV contract. We need to get more tracks (according to the IndyCar scheme).

Yesterday I walked into the stands without people and was looking not so much at areas for this weekend as for the future areas that we need to look at. Even if the problem is resolved, we have to anticipate, which is what my goal is to move forward here in the coming months.

A year ago, Penske Entertainment Corp. made significant changes to hundreds of acres of IMS aimed at improving the customer experience, including refurbishing toilets, adding video boards to the stands, replacing miles of fences and running thousands of gallons of paint.

This year they made an additional $ 5 million in renovations, including $ 1 million on the Brickyard Crossing Golf Course. Penske said he envisions spending significant sums of money on the track each year, while officials from Penske Entertainment Corp. keep trying to put their fingerprints on every inch of the facility.

The target? In order to soon stop raising matters at Penske Perfect Terms, just spend money every year to maintain a state-of-the-art facility that no longer needs updates, just constant care.

I want people to come here and see that we really care about them, Penske said. But now it’s really just the things in the back room that we have to do. This place, no matter how big it is, needs a lot of time, effort and capital. We need to keep track of the asset’s depreciation and make sure that we’re not spending less, but more and little by little, taking (IMS) to another level.

Penske discussed several other topics with the media on Friday, including the future of the Freedom 100, its relationship with the city of Indianapolis, the future of IndyCar, how they landed on 135,000 fans for Sundays Indy 500.

Penske was satisfied with 135,000 fans for 500

Penske repeated this several times Friday: Until just over five weeks ago, when IMS announced its plans to host 135,000 fans for the Sunday race, Penske, IMS president Doug Boles, Penske Entertainment Corp. knew. President and CEO Mark Miles and others are not sure they should. does not host fans.

In the end, nearly 200,000 fans showed interest in attending the race, and eventually the circuit handed out 60,000 credits for future events to those who once owned 2021 Indy 500 tickets.

On Thursday, the circuit announced that it had sold out the Sunday race and canceled the local broadcast for the fifth time in racing history.

(200,000 tickets sold during the pandemic) just goes to show how much space this place has, Penske said. That’s something I never realized, that commitment that people here want to have. So we would keep refining that.

We were happy to get to 135,000. Were committed. We were happy with it, and the good news is that things are starting to roll. I think we were going to open America, and I think it was going to be the main event in the next few days, and I was ready to do that globally.

To accommodate 135,000 fans, about 40% of the unofficial capacity of 350,000 people, IMS had to wait for Marion County health officials to increase their capacity fees for large-scale outdoor venues from 25% to 50%. Last week, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced that the city would not lift its mandatory mask mandate on June 7 in time for Sunday 500.

Later Sunday afternoon, NASCAR will hold the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, where there are no capacity restrictions and fans in attendance are not required to wear masks. The track can accommodate just under 100,000 fans at full capacity.

Despite the differences, Penske said he and other Penske Entertainment Corp. have a good relationship with Hogsett and other city and county decision makers.

I support the mayor. I know he’s in a tough position, Penske said. It’s easy to say yes to everything, but he also has people to look up to. I think the people he consults with and the information they got said 135,000 people (was safe from the Indy 500), and that’s what’s good.

Penske said when his team realized it should limit crowds for this year’s Indy 500. additions like hosting fans on the infield hills to make sure all of IMS’s energy was focused on one thing: making the experience for those 135,000 in the stands on Sunday as safe, comfortable and thrilling as possible.

Let’s just make sure we get the race, he said. And let’s just blow the roof off next year.

Freedom 100 is no more

Last fall, the Freedom 100, the biggest race of the Indy Lights season, was off the schedule for the first time since race one. Originally, statements from the series had given the COVID-19 pandemic as a reason for omitting the events from the 2021 schedule, but Penske later told IndyStar he saw the event, one of the few oval events on the Road to Indy Ladder system, as a safety risk.

He feared a major incident on the IMS oval a few days before the Indy 500, due to the Indy Lights drivers’ lack of experience, and that position has not changed. Penske said Friday the event is unlikely to return.

That group of cars on this track at those speeds that they run, for me, especially if you have a lot of people who have never driven here before, it’s for safety, he said. You can talk to the drivers or the people involved, and if they shoot right with you. I just don’t need to be in a big mess the day before the Indy 500.

We have supported the series. I pushed them hard to get more cars, and I think we can build (Indy Lights).

Penske sees ethical responsibility in IMS ownership

To date, Penske said IMS has been giving 90,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses through three separate vaccines since early March: a four-day event in March, more than a dozen days in April, and a handful of days on and off the circuit when IMS was open to action on the GMR Grand Prix and Indy 500 track.

Some may see that as a step beyond what can be expected from a racetrack. Penske believes this is the baseline, adding that the track was pleased that it was able to host the 2020 Speedway High Schools graduation ceremony last spring, as well as the memorial ceremony for murdered IMPD officer Breann Leath last year.

It’s an honor for us to be able to do even something like this, he said. It’s not about how many tickets you sell or how many T-shirts. It’s about giving back. We have that social responsibility.

IndyCar continues to refine the schedule

As they told IndyStar earlier this month, Penske and Miles continue to search for oval tracks to add to future iterations of the IndyCar schedule or for the first time.

It’s imperative, Penskesaid, to make sure IndyCar doesn’t become a sports car series, running only on road and street courses.

We had to be ready to use the Indy 500. This is an oval series with this crown jewel, and then we had to build the base underneath.

Additionally, Penske says he wants a balanced oval package, from short tracks like WWT Raceway (where they currently run), Richmond and Iowa (which he said they’d love to revisit), as well as 1.5-mile locations like Texas Motor Speedway, and maybe even another super speedway like IMS.

One thing Penske said he has noticed for the past season and a half since his acquisition is the younger crowd that IndyCar has come to attract with the two street races they’ve been running in St. Pete over the past seven months. Along with the infusion of young talent within IndyCar, which has won four out of five races so far in 2021, Penske said the right racing environment for IndyCar to grow its younger fan base is paramount in its continued growth. the series.

Additional topics

About IndyCars broadcast negotiations: We were currently in talks with NBC. I think they are productive.

About missing his strategic tasks: That’s probably the only downside to this whole thing. Where am I going to watch (the Indy 500)? But I do have a spot at the top of the pagoda where I have the screen, and I can see the TV feed and the timing and score of the cars. I’m not on anyone’s radio. I am just a spectator to the highest point you can be.

