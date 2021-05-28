Abernathys Two home runs not enough to ward off Alabama





Next game: at the University of Alabama 5/29/2021 | 2 p.m. ET ESPN TUSCALOOSA, Ala. Renee Abernathy hit two homeruns on Friday-afternoon, but a fourth inning of four runs for No. 3 Alabama was enough to sustain when the Crimson Tide game won one of the 2021 NCAA Tuscaloosa Super Regional 4-3 over No. 14 Kentucky at Rhoads Stadium. Kentucky jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning with runs in the top of the third and fourth inning, but Alabama put in a fourth place in the bottom of the fourth inning on five hits, to score the lone point violation of the day. Abernathy’s second HR of the game in the top of the seventh inning narrowed the deficit to one, but Kentucky was unable to score with the bases loaded in the last half of the inning. With Friday’s victory, Alabama is one win away from the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City. Kentucky will have to win Saturday’s game and Sunday’s game to continue. Saturday’s game two kicks off at 2pm ET on ESPN with Eric Frede and Madison Shipman on the call from Tuscaloosa. Key stat Nine. Autumn Humes struckout nine batters. Before the game, Humes threw six innings, gave up four runs on six hits, walked two batters and struckout nine. Main role The most important player in the game for Kentucky was Renee Abernathy , who hit the game 2-for-3 with two bombs for her 12th and 13th HRs of the season. Key Play The most important game in the game was KB Sides’ three-RBI triple in left-center to score three of Alabama’s four runs with the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the fourth inning. Run summary

Tatum Spangler hit in the middle to score Miranda Stoddard in the top of the third inning. UK 1, UA 0 In the top of the fourth, Renee Abernathy hit a home run to the center for the second run of the game. UK 2, UA 0 Alabama scored three runs on a KB Sides three-RBI triple and a fourth run on a Maddie Morgan RBI-single into rightfield in the bottom of the fourth. UA 4, UK 2 In the first half of the seventh, Renee Abernathy threw a homerun into the middle to close the gap to 4-3 within one run. After Humes and Stoddard singled in combination with an intentional walk, the bases got loaded Kayla Kowalik Montana Fouts closed the game with a strikeout to secure the win. FINAL Alabama 4, Kentucky 3 Follow the Wildcats on Twitter and Instagram at @UKSoftball for the latest UK Softball news.







