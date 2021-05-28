Ponting’s Big Bash bolter tip for the T20 World Cup

Ricky Ponting has named Australia’s wicket-keeping spot at this year’s T20 World Cup up for grabs, suggesting uncapped Josh Inglis could be in the mix, despite missing out on the preliminary roster named after the upcoming tours through the Caribbean and Bangladesh.

Alex Carey, Matthew Wade and Josh Philippe were all named in an extensive 23-man roster that will be further trimmed ahead of the five T20s and three ODIs against the West Indies in July, and the five T20s to follow in Dhaka.

The Aussies are facing some well-known questions ahead of the ICC’s flagship T20 event scheduled for October and November – with an upcoming ICC meeting to determine whether it will be held in India or the United Arab Emirates – and the tour with limited overs across the Caribbean is the next opportunity to shape their team structure.

Ponting, who has been on the Australian T20 coaching staff for the past few years and was an assistant for the 2019 ODI World Cup, believes the role of lower-order finisher remains an issue despite no shortage of experienced candidates .

And just as important, the former captain believes, is to find the best option to take on the gloves.

Carey was dropped from the Australian T20 side last September for the final game of the white-ball tour of England, and Wade has been behind the stumps for their past nine T20 Internationals.

To complicate matters, Carey – who retained his national contract for the 2021-22 season and Wade did not – was unavailable for selection for the most recent T20 series in New Zealand due to his selection for the later canceled Test Tour by South Africa.

Philippe, the KFC BBL player of the tournament who made his international debut against the Kiwis as a top-level specialist hitter, is another option, but Ponting suggested Australia shouldn’t be so quick to drop Inglis.

“The goalkeeper-batsman is probably where they would lose the most sleep right now,” said Ponting cricket.com.au.

“They have a few more questions to answer about what their general squad looks like and I think the biggest one is, ‘Who’s behind the stumps with the gloves on?’

“They’ve tried a few guys – Wade has been there, Phillipe has played just as a batter, Alex Carey has been in and out and tried a few different hitting spots.

Josh Inglis’ name could also be thrown in the ring – I really liked what I saw of him hitting in the middle order in last summer’s BBL.

“He plays spin very well and you think about where the World Cup will be (in India or UAE), he could be a name that could come up (for selection).”

Much of the question for selectors is where they want the team’s goalkeeper to go to work.

Australia dropped Wade for the previous T20 World Cup in 2016, instead going for leftfield contender Peter Nevill, who was rated the best pure goalkeeper by selectors, while Tim Paine was also tried in subsequent years.

But dynamic hitting now seems a prerequisite for the T20 job.

Both Wade and Philippe have competed almost exclusively in the top three during their recent stints in the squad, although the return of David Warner and Steve Smith to the side would likely push them out of a top berth.

Carey, on the other hand, hit number 5 or lower in all 18 T20I innings except four and Adelaide Strikers coach Jason Gillespie has previously shown a willingness to hit him lower in the Big Bash to further those Australian ambitions.

Meanwhile, Perth Scorchers gloveman Inglis transitioned seamlessly from his opening spot in BBL09 to a middle-class role in last summer’s BBL10 during a breakthrough season in all three formats.

Digging up a reliable middle or lower player in their goalkeeper could kill two birds with one stone, given Ponting’s concerns about Australia’s inability to find their answer to MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya or Kieron Pollard.

“The place I think they’ve always been concerned about is that last roll, and one of the reasons for that is that all of our top four hitters are clubbing in the Big Bash, so you don’t really have anybody hitting consistently. in that area, ”Ponting explained.

“It’s a very specialized position to be able to go in with three of the four overs to go, with 50 runs needed, and to be able to do it.

“Dhoni has been in that one place his entire career and no wonder he’s so good at it. Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard are alike – these guys are constantly winning cricket matches for their country and in the IPL they are used to going in. hit those places.

“That’s what we need to find. Is it (Glenn) Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh who are going to finish the matches, will it be (Marcus) Stoinis? I think that’s the area they are more concerned about.

“The highest order will take care of itself, because everyone beats in the highest order in Big Bash.”

The likes of Ashton Turner and Ben McDermott have deliberately searched for end roles in the BBL for the past few seasons, though McDermott has since gone back to the top of the Hobart Hurricanes order.

Others such as Dan Christian, Daniel Sams, Jordan Silk and Jimmy Peirson have become specialists in batting in the closing stages of an innings, while Stoinis had success down the order led by Ponting to his Indian Premier League side, Delhi Capitals.

Ponting, who is currently in quarantine at a Sydney hotel after the IPL was suspended during a COVID outbreak, suggested more players could benefit from regular hitting to death, but admitted it would be difficult to BBL teams. convince them to relegate their best players.

“It has to be a direction from the Australian team selectors because if teams are chosen on Big Bash (form) then of course you will look up at the end of the series if you hit at five and six. top of the scorers list, ”Ponting said.

“But the other thing is that when I’m (coach) Adam Voges at the Perth Scorchers, I don’t want Mitchell Marsh hitting at six when the game is at stake.

So these are the challenges, aren’t they?

“I think the guys have the skills to hit there. I saw Stoinis in Delhi last year, he’s opened BBL for the last few years and has done a great job for the Melbourne Stars, but I needed someone who could play matches for us. and he won two or three games from his own bat.

So it’s there – but they’ll get better at it the more they do it. I’m not sure how they’ll find a way for these guys to do it more often. ‘