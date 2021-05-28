Sports
Ole Miss Baseball beats Jack Leiter, Vanderbilt 4-1 in SEC Tournament
HOOVER, Ala. Nobody expected Tyler Myers to do what he did Ole Miss baseball Friday.
No. 5 seed Ole Miss upset No. 4 seed Vanderbilt, 4-1, to advance to the semifinals of the SEC tournament. The rebels (41-18) red seven innings of a run-ball from Myers to silence the Commodores (40-15) and set up a game against No. 1 seed Arkansas on Saturday (3:30 pm, SEC Network).
Myers had pitched no more than three innings in an outing this season and started Friday’s game with a 9.90 ERA against SEC competition. In his previous outing against Vanderbilt, he gave up four earned runs in 1 innings.
Friday was very different for Myers. He stranded runners in first and second place in the first and third innings and went into cruise control. He didn’t allow a hit between the fourth and seventh innings. He struckout six batters in his career and gave up only five basehits and one walk.
Before Friday, Myers had only completed five innings once, in 2019, which was a relief almost a year before having operated on Tommy John.
HOW TO WATCH:How to Vanderbilt vs. Watch Ole Miss baseball on TV, live stream in SEC Tournament
REBS IN OMAHA ?:If Ole Miss’s baseball keeps throwing like in Hoover, the path to Omaha is back online
WHAT REBS NEED ?:How Ole Miss’s Baseball Found What It Needs Most In SEC Tournament Loss To Vanderbilt
Ole Miss’s attack helped Myers cross runs against Vanderbilt ace Jack Leiter. The Rebels tagged Leiter for two runs in the second inning on one basehit, two walks, a hit by pitch and a sacrifice fly. They chased Leiter in the seventh inning with an RBI-single by freshman TJ McCants and added another run against the bullpen on a solo homerun by Kevin Graham, who extended his consecutive games on-base streak to 52.
Vanderbilt scored a run in the eighth inning after Myers gave up a leadoff double and a walk. Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco replaced Myers with junior righthanded Brandon Johnson, who induced a run-scoring double play after giving up a single, then ended the inning with a groundout to third base.
Contact Nick Suss at 601-408-2674 or [email protected] Follow @nicksuss on Twitter.
