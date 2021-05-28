Pakistan Cricket Board Gets Authorization for Chartered Flights from India and SA in Abu Dhabi





The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is all set to hold the remaining PSL matches in Abu Dhabi next month after getting permission from UAE authorities to land their charter flights from Mumbai and Johannesburg with members of the broadcasting crew, players and officials. (More cricket news) The sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League appeared to be questionable until Thursday, when UAE authorities refused to allow the PCB to land charter flights from India and South Africa. “The Abu Dhabi Sports Council has now written a letter to the Immigration Service to facilitate the landing of the charter flights from Mumbai and Johannesburg,” said a PCB official. He said that after that approval, chartered flights will be allowed to fly to Abu Dhabi. The PCB faced a long delay in obtaining visas for the Indian and South African crew members, but ended up getting a visa for them on Thursday before the landing permit issue surfaced. On Thursday, two charter flights with about 250 players, officials, PCB employees and official broadcasters and their personnel landed in Abu Dhabi from Karachi and Lahore. “The players, officials and other stakeholders have already quarantined their hotels, so now the PCB is able to announce the new schedule for the remaining 20 games of the PSL,” said the official. He said there were now no hurdles in organizing the competition in Abu Dhabi. “We are still waiting for about 20 visas for some players and officials of some franchises and we will get them tonight and they will also leave tomorrow on a chartered flight.” Those still awaiting visas include former Pakistani captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, who runs the Quetta Gladiators franchise, as well as some other players. A reliable source said the PCB would bear a lot of high costs for hosting the Abu Dhabi matches, but they have convinced the franchises to take a small cut in their share of league revenues for season six. The PSL 6 games will be held in Abu Dhabi after the PCB had to postpone the competition in Karachi in early March due to increasing Covid-19 cases among players and officials with only 14 games completed at the time. For in-depth, objective and above all balanced journalism, click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine

