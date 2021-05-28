‘I’ll stay on the blooper rolls for the rest of my life’





PITTSBURGH – Will Craig spent a day trying to find a bit of humor after his glaring foul brought the Pittsburgh Pirates rookie first baseman national exposure. “I think I’ll be on the blooper roles for the rest of my life,” Craig said Friday before the Pirates game with the Colorado Rockies was postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Saturday, with the first game starting at 12:05 PM and the second scheduled for 4:05 PM. Both games last seven innings under pandemic rules. Craig is expected to be back in the lineup for the twin bill opener. “He made a mistake and that’s all,” said Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton. “You don’t choose a man’s option (to the minor leagues) because he’s made a mistake. We make mistakes in all areas of life. It just happened to be something no one has ever seen before.” Craig’s mental decline in the Pirates’ 5-3 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Thursday was seen all over television and social media. With Willson Contreras on second base and two outs in the third inning, Javier Baez of the Cubs grounded out to third baseman Erik Gonzalez. His throw to Craig was a bit higher initially, pulling Craig out of the bag. All Craig had to do was tag or touch Baez first for the last out of the inning. Baez stopped running halfway through the first baseline to avoid Craig and returned to home plate. Craig was chasing him. Meanwhile, Contreras was third and sprinted home. Craig attempted a flip to catcher Michael Perez, but Contreras slipped under the tag while Baez took off first. Prez’s throw to first passed second baseman Adam Frazier in an attempt to cover the bag, enabling Baez to race into second place. If the out was recorded on first base before Baez arrived, the run would not have counted. Craig, who earned a reputation for being an excellent outfield player in the minor leagues, made his mistake talking to reporters before the Pirates played Colorado. “It all comes down to a moment of brain loss,” he said. “I take full responsibility for it and will just try to keep moving forward. I know I’m a good defensive player and I can do a lot of good things on that side of the ball.” The Pirates will enter the doubleheader after a six-game lost streak. The Rockies have lost three straights.

