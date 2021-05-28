Jarry is not concerned about role with Penguins after losing playoffs

Tristan Jarry‘s role as the No. 1 goalkeeper for the Pittsburgh Penguins could be in question as the off-season starts.

Jarry was asked on Friday if he thought he would remain the starter next season, two days after the Penguins were eliminated in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a 5-3 loss to the New York Islanders in Game 6 of their first round.

“That is [the Penguins’] decision. “I have no control over it,” said the 26-year-old. ‘I can not do anything about that. It’s up to them. It’s up to management. I think I can only have a good summer, push myself and just come back as the best version of myself. ”

Jarry had a serve percentage of .888 in six playoff starts, the lowest in the NHL among goalkeepers with at least three starts. His 3.18 goals-against-average was second highest, behind the St. Louis Blues goalkeeper Jordan Binnington (3.59).

The Penguins stayed behind goalkeeper Jarry Casey DeSmith was sidelined with a soft groin injury sustained during practice on May 14, two days before Game 1. Unless a goalkeeper is brought in during the off season, Jarry and DeSmith can join the training camp.

“I think of course I wish things had gone better in the play-offs,” said Jarry. “There were some things I could do differently. Some things I can learn. Next year there will be a lot of room for improvement for me.”

Jarry has two more seasons on his contract and can become an unlimited free agent after the 2022-23 season. DeSmith could become a UFA after next season. Maxime Lagace, who supported DeSmith in the playoffs, could become a UFA after this season.

“I’m not willing to share the details of our discussion,” Sullivan said. “I think that’s between Tristan and me. But what I’ll tell you is that we’ve talked about his development as a player. Some of the positives and the progress made, areas where we think he can improve and get better. . ”

Jarry started the season as the Penguins’ undisputed No. 1 goalkeeper thereafter Matt Murray was traded to the Ottawa Senators on October 7. Murray had filled the role ever since Marc-Andre Fleury was selected by the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft.

Fleury and Murray each won multiple championships with the Penguins (Fleury in 2009, 2016 and 2017; Murray in 2016 and 2017).

Tracking those two can be difficult, but Jarry said it’s up to him to get to that level.

“Obviously there were many expectations,” said Jarry. “I think you learn a lot of things. It was a bit of an up and down year for me, just playing the games I did. I think I had a bit of a rough start at the beginning of the year. I was able to pick it up and play a lot of good hockey. ”

Jarry ended the regular season 25-9-3 after a 2-4-1 start. He was named All-Star last season, when he was 20-12-1 with a 2.43 GAA and .921 save percentage and three shutouts with Murray.

“I truly believe he is a No. 1 goalkeeper who has done the job for us all year round,” said Penguins defender. Kris Letang said. “It has been two years in a row that he has been one of the best in his position. I really believe we have a great goalkeeper on our hands.”

Jarry was criticized after Game 5 when he tried to make a pass-up ice that was intercepted by the islanders’ attackers Josh Bailey, leading to a goal over his glove 51 seconds in double extension from a 3-2 loss. He then gave up five goals on 24 shots in Game 6.

However, the loss of the playoffs should not be aimed at Jarry, defender Mike Matheson said.

“I think he is one of the best goalkeepers in the League,” said Matheson. “I know he was given a lot of attention and a lot of blame during the series. But I think that’s unfair. It’s a team game.”

Despite how the season ended, Jarrry said his confidence hasn’t waned.

“I played a lot of good hockey this year,” he said. “I have played many games and have experienced many learning and learning moments. I think that will make me a better person and a better player. You learn from those experiences. Those experiences are something that you have with you and take with you.

‘I think it’s something that will push you to get better. I will get better next year. ‘