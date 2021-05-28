Reds vs. Cubs – Match overview – May 28, 2021





CHICAGO (Neth.) – David Bote homered, Adbert Alzolay squeezed out of some jams while pitching in the sixth and the soaring Chicago Cubs defeated the Cincinnati Reds 1-0 on Friday. Bote connected with the fifth lead to spoil the debut of Reds-starter Vladimir Gutirrez in the Major League and help the Cubs win for the 10th time in 12 games, although they only managed to score three hits. Alzolay (3-4) snaked out different jams on a chilly, humid, and windy afternoon. He threw 103 pitches in 5 2/3 innings. The righthanded man gave up five basehits, struckout six and walked three after not having given one in his previous three starts. Alzolay retired with runners on first and second base in the sixth after Max Schrock doubled with two outs and Jonathan India walked. Andrew Chafin eliminated pinch-hitter Eugenio Surez to end that threat and dodged a first and second blocking in the seventh when Tyler Stephenson grounded into a double play. Tommy Nance retired all three batters in the eighth. Craig Kimbrel worked a perfect ninth place for his 12th save in 14 chances on his 33rd birthday, and the Cubs improved to 17-7 in May. Nick Castellanos singled twice to extend the longest active hitting streak of the majors to 14 games. But the Reds were 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position and stranded 10 in loss for the eighth time in 11 games. Gutirrez (0-1) went five innings and gave up one run and two hits. He struckout three and walked two. The 25-year-old Cuban was suspended for 80 games last June after testing positive for Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing drug. But he got his shot on Friday as Cincinnati had an opening in the rotation with Wade Miley sidelined by a sprained left foot. TRANSACTIONS The Reds called Gutirrez back from Triple-A Louisville and gave righthanded Ashton Goudeau the option for the minor league club. They also added the rightful Art Warren to the taxi crew. THE TRAINER’S ROOM Reds: LHP Miley had pushed back his return from the IL for a day due to cold symptoms and will start against Philadelphia on Monday, manager David Bell said. RHP Tyler Mahle starts on Sunday. Cubs: 1B Anthony Rizzo (tightness in the lower back) was out of the line-up for the third consecutive game. … VAN Jason Heyward (tense left hamstring) and VAN Jake Marisnick (tense right hamstring) ran for the race. Manager David Ross was unsure whether they would go on rehab before returning from the injured list. We’d love to give them some top-ups if we can, but we’re also very tight on the roster, ”said manager David Ross. NEXT ONE Cubs RHP Zach Davies (2-2, 4.96 ERA) looks to end a strong month on a winning note, while the Reds are struggling with RHP Luis Castillo (1-7, 7.61). Davies has a 1.71 ERA in five starts in May. Castillo is tied for the highest position in the Major League in losses and tops in earned runs with 40. ——

