Syracuse women’s lacrosse reaches NCAA title play with 21-13 victory over Northwest





The Syracuse women’s lacrosse team is headed to the national title game and they won’t see North Carolina when they get there. Syracuse defeated the undefeated Northwestern with a 21-13 victory in the NCAA semi-finals. During the game, the Orange made use of the loose game and the mental errors of the Wildcats. Earlier in the day, No. 4 Boston College shocked No. 1 North Carolina, 10/11. Syracuse played three times against Boston College this season and won twice. The teams play for the fourth time, this time for the NCAA Championship, Sunday afternoon. The game is on ESPN. >> Box score Just like his quarter-final against Florida, Oranges’ first-blooded opponent, with Northwesterns Lindsey McKone shooting past Asa Goldstock in the opening minutes of the game. Meaghan Tyrrell got a chance to tie it in for Syracuse, but Madison Doucette successfully quit SU’s top scorer. At that point, the tide turned for Syracuse. Northwestern was called for a false start on their next free position opportunity, then the Wildcats were called for near-simultaneous yellow cards to Lauren Gilbert and Jill Girardi. Meaghan Tyrrell scored two goals, one on each of the yellow Wildcats, to give Syracuse the first goal of the game and then the leading score. Grace Fahey took yellow for the Orange, but that did not delay Syracuse. Sam Swart scored with a man-down to extend SU’s lead, and Jenny Markey and Emma Ward each scored one to end a five-goal streak to put Syracuse 5-1. McKone got one back for Northwestern, but Syracuse was able to score again with five goals, this time led by Emma Tyrrell. The Wildcats scored the last two goals of the first half and started with the first goal of the second, but Syracuse kept scoring a few goals at a time to keep the lead. Late in the second time, the Wildcats found their balance. Northwestern scored four unanswered goals to cut Syracuses’ lead to three. The Orange was not happy with the return of the Wildcats and Meaghan Tyrrell, Emily Ehle and Swart scored three goals in 64 seconds to regain a six goal lead. The Dutch stopped Northwestern in the last five minutes of the game to secure a spot in the championship game on Sunday. Izzy Scane, Northwesterns top goalscorer and the nation’s top goalscorer, was held to just four goals. The Dutch also held Scane scoreless for 29 minutes. Meaghan Tyrrell led the Dutch with eight points (5 goals, 3 assists). Emma Tyrrell, Swart, Markey and Ward each scored a hat-trick, and six other Syracuse players scored at least one goal or an assist against Northwestern. Goldstock recorded 10 saves in the win and picked up three ground balls. With those pickups, Goldstock became the first player in program history to break the 200 ground ball barrier. MORE ORANGE LACROSSE Q&A with injured star Emily Hawryschuk, Syracuse cuts through new encouragement coach Ax: Syracuse lacrosse legend Gary Gait still chases the one thing missing from epic resume

