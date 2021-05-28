What JT Tuimoloaus’ Official Visit Date Means For Ohio State Football Class 2021: Buckeyes Recruiting

COLUMBUS, Ohio – ca.

It has long been known that defensive lineman J.T. Tuimoloau of Eastside Catholic High School in Washington would make no commitment until he could visit campuses, even if it meant delaying his decision until the summer. Each time the recruitment period was extended, it shifted its timeline.

That dead period ends on June 1, and over the course of the following month, the nations No. 3 player and No. 2 strong defensive side will travel to OSU along with three other schools,according to 247Sports Brandon Huffman.

His tour will first keep him in his home state from June 4-6 on the Washington campus. Then head to the USC June 14-16 before heading to Columbus June 18-20 before heading to Oregon June 20-22. Hell closed his Alabama visit schedule June 25-27.

The Buckeyes have long been the favorite to land Tuimoloau, and Huffmans held that position with his crystal ball, even when his confidence wasn’t high. The Crimson Tide will have the final say, but its visit to OSU will have plenty of benefits that can help keep the momentum going, no matter how small.

There are 51 people officially visiting the state of Ohio this month. The group coming on June 18 will be the smallest of the group, with only four others coming and Tuimoloau being the group’s only defensive linemen.

Basically, Larry Johnson will have plenty of time with him while trying to match the Washington resident with Jacks Sawyer. This would give OSU two of the top three defensive goals in the country that Korey Forman signed with USC and three top 10 players along with wide receiver Emeka Egbuka.

This might be the best date for the Buckeyes to have the biggest impact, even if it means Alabama gets the final say. While there are benefits to it, it doesn’t diminish their chances. They found themselves in a similar situation with Egbuka, a Washington resident and close friends with Tuimoloau.

Egbuka was favored in the state of Ohio for months because he delayed his engagement until five days before signing day. He was adamant to see every school at the top of his list and didn’t feel comfortable until that happened. A week before announcing his engagement, he made an independent visit to Oklahoma and still became a Buckeye.

Regardless of whether OSU lands Tuimoloau or not, it won’t change its position as No. 2 class in the country behind Alabama. But in a battle that seems to be going on between Columbus and Tuscaloosa, a win will either widen the final rift between the two classes or bring the Buckeyes a significant win. One that becomes clearer with Nick Saban transferring the Ohio State transfer to Jameson Williams and winning the battle for Tennessee linebacker Henry Too Too.

We were, of course, always on the lookout for high school seniors, as well as transfers, said director of player staff Mark Pantoni. In either case, if there is one that will help the selection, be sure to visit them and be sure to explore every opportunity we have.

–

