76ers vs. Wizards Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs, TV, Start Time, Game 3 Prediction, Odds, Point Scatter, Line





The 76ers took care of the business in Games 1 and 2 against the Wizards in Philadelphia, and now the series is shifting to DC for Games 3 and 4. The Wizards must hope their home crowd gives them a big boost, because so far the Sixers have have checked the series. They took Game 1125-118 and then won Game 2 convincingly, 120-95. Philadelphia has benefited from great performances from all three of their stars – Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris and Ben Simmons – while the Wizards were largely a one-man show with Bradley Beal taking up much of their output on the offensive end. Beal scores an average of 33 points per game in the series, while the second highest scoring Wizards player, Russell Westbrook, averages just 13 points. The Philadelphia defense has done a great job of making it difficult for Washington, but the Wizards will have to find some additional score or this series may not make it back to Philadelphia. Here’s everything you need to know about Game 3 between the Sixers and the Wizards. (1) Philadelphia 76ers vs. (8) Washington Wizards Date: Saturday May 29 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Saturday May 29 | 7 p.m. ET Place: Capital One Arena – Washington DC

Capital One Arena – Washington DC TV: ESPN | Live stream: FuboTV

ESPN | FuboTV Opportunities:WAS +205; PHI -245 |O / U:227.5 (via William Hill Sportsbook) Featured game | Washington Wizards v Philadelphia 76ers Storylines 76ers: So far, things have gone pretty well with the Sixers in this series. They both won their first two home games, and they didn’t even have to play their starters in the fourth quarter of Game 2 to get the job done. Tobias Harris looked very good, Ben Simmons was in attack mode in Game 2, Joel Embiid was Joel Embiid and the role players knocked down shots. The Wizards just don’t seem to have the size or depth to really compete with the Sixers as they are currently built. Now the Sixers just need to focus on the task at hand, not get ahead of the curve. As tempting as it may be to look forward to a possible match with the Nets of Bucks, Philadelphia cannot afford to do so. As long as they stay focused and keep playing like they did in the first two games, they should be able to end the series at short notice. Wizards: For Washington, Russell Westbrook’s health is now a major concern. Westbrook left Game 2 in the second half after rolling his ankle and stopped playing. He didn’t practice on Friday, and he’s listed as questionable for Game 3. Even with Westbrook on the floor, the Wizards are struggling to produce on the offensive end, and that will be exponentially more difficult for them if Westbrook is sidelined. Even if he does end up playing, it’s fair to wonder how healthy he will be. The Wizards are already in a hole and Westbrook’s injury only makes it more difficult for them to climb out. Prediction The Sixers looked like the better team through two games and now the Wizards also have an injury to Westbrook to deal with. Philadelphia has the momentum and they have the best player in the series in Embiid who has been excellent even though he didn’t put in monster numbers to take Philadelphia 2-0 up. The Sixers dominated the second game and there is no reason to expect otherwise in the third game.Dial: 76ers -6







