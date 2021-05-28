Scott Dixon Leads Carb Day for Indianapolis 500; Team Penske is also showing its speed

Scott Dixon ran to the top of the board in the final practice session for the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, calling it a day with 45 minutes to go.

“Hopefully he will run that well in the race,” said Dixon after his lap at 228,323mph, putting the six-time IndyCar champion in control of Friday’s practice. “I was told we were done. We went through our list. I thought the car felt good.

“Also, due to the circumstances, I thought everyone out there would feel like King Kong.”

Dixon picked up his helmet and calmly drove back to the paddock at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. His rivals were nervous about how confident the pole-sitter is for this weekend’s race.

“We changed our plans when we saw that. We knew we were in trouble,” said Will Power, jokingly. ‘The car has changed completely. I thought I was safe then I saw him get out. That is it. It is over.’

Rain disrupted traditional Carb Day practice, but IndyCar was able to get cars on track nearly two hours later on Friday afternoon. The speedway hired Air Titan track dryers from NASCAR to dry the 2-mile track for a practice session that saw all 33 cars hit the track.

The session was cut short for the last 10 minutes when it started to rain again, but not before Team Penske showed it was ready to race on Sunday and the rest of the field indicated it was going to be a rather exciting show.

“The racing is great at the moment,” said Colton Herta, who starts second next to Dixon. “I hope it stays that cool for the race because it’s really fun out there.”

Dixon said, “That can give you an indication of what the race is going to be like. If it is, it will be mentally draining. There will be a lot of action going on.”

1. Scott Dixon, 231.685 mph

2. Colton Herta, 231,655

3. Rinus VeeKay, 231511

4. Ed Carpenter, 231,504

5. Tony Kanaan, 231032

6. Alex Palou, 230,616

7. Ryan Hunter-Reay, 230,499

8. Helio Castroneves, 230,355

9. Marcus Ericsson, 230,318

10. Alexander Rossi, 231046

11. Ed Jones, 231044

12. Pato O’Ward, 230,864

Pietro Fittipaldi, 230,846

14. Felix Rosenqvist, 230,744

15. Takuma Sato, 230,708

16. James Hinchcliffe, 230,563

17. Scott McLaughlin, 230,557

18. Graham Rahal, 230,521

19. Conor Daly, 230,427

20. Jack Harvey, 230,191

21. Josef Newgarden, 230,071

22. JR Hildebrand, 229,980

23. Santino Ferrucci, 229,949

24. Juan Pablo Montoya, 229,891

25. Marco Andretti, 229,872

26. Simon Pagenaud, 229,778

27. Sebastien Bourdais, 229,744

28. Stefan Wilson, 229,714

29. Max Chilton, 229,417

30. Dalton Kellett, 228,323

31. Sage Karam, 229,156

32. Willpower, 228,876

33. Simona de Silvestro, 228,353

The biggest surprise was Team Penske, who struggled in qualifying and nearly missed the race with Power. One of the best qualifiers in IndyCar history had to make its way into the 33-car field – sweeping the wall over the wall on his final qualifying attempt – and rookie Scott McLaughlin on 17th was the highest-qualified Penske driver.

“I honestly felt bad for Will. It’s clear he’s a fierce competitor. He sees the struggles, not he, but the team is pushing ahead for qualifying pace,” said Dixon. “He’s probably the best qualifier of our time, if not always. You’re sure it’s not him. It’s just one of those frustrating things.

“He handled it extremely well. Kudos to keeping his foot in it too, which made for great TV, and great internet stuff too.”

Team owner Roger Penske said his four cars would turn out just fine on race day, and that seemed to be the case in final practice. Simon Pagenaud, the 2019 race winner, was second fastest, followed by Josef Newgarden third. Power, the 2018 winner, was sixth and McLaughlin was seventh.

Conor Daly, meanwhile, was fourth fastest of the day in yet another strong performance for Ed Carpenter Racing. But he said Friday was his worst day of the month, and he was outraged after a near-on-track incident with Santino Ferrucci.

“It was like sacrificing our vehicles for a price today,” said Daly. Did you win anything today? Not me.’

Marco Andretti, meanwhile, was fifth fastest after rebuilding the floor of his car on Saturday after a disappointing qualifying effort. The change took effect immediately and Andretti now believes he has a chance to win the race.

“I’ve often had a car to win this race. I said that before the race,” said Andretti. “We just have to see if the stars line up, do our job, get there slowly, hopefully stay out of the mess. But the field is pretty stacked, very talented, hopefully very smart.”

Andretti was the pole sitter a year ago, but the first since 2001 to not lead a single lap.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.